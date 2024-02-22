Open this photo in gallery: Pisces.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

An admirer will go out of their way to attract your attention over the next few months and there is no reason at all why you should want to ignore them. This is a relationship that is fated to be, so embrace it and see where it takes you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have nothing to hide and nothing to be ashamed of, so there is no need to be secretive about your activities. Not everyone will be happy with what you are doing but that won’t worry you – in fact it will inspire you to do it all the more.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Venus, your ruler, links with Mars in the career area of your chart today, giving you the energy to go after your goals and a level of self-belief that guarantees success. Romance is also well-starred, so let that special person know how much you care.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You cannot sustain your current pace forever but there is still plenty of time to reach new heights of success before you have to start slowing down. You will work twice as hard and move twice as fast as everyone else over the next few days.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There are so many things in your life you would like to change but the simple fact is you have done a huge amount already, so be smart and take things easy for a while. Forget about work and do something enjoyable over the next 24 hours.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will find it ridiculously easy to turn words into actions between now and the weekend. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign endows you with so much charm that not even rivals and enemies will be able to deny you. They know you’re a winner.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A mental block of some kind will begin to dissolve today and come the weekend you will be moving ahead again with courage and confidence. Don’t try to do it all on your own though – get friends and loved ones to support your creative efforts.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A problem that has been much on your mind over the past few days will disappear as if by magic over the next 24 hours. Next time, don’t let your imagination conjure up the sort of weird and wonderful mind pictures that bear no relation to reality.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This would be a good day to let friends and family members know what it is you would like from them to improve your emotional well-being. Which, of course, begs the question: what can you do to improve their emotional well-being in return?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

An irrational fear no longer seems to have the hold over you that it once did, and that’s a good thing, but don’t now go to the other extreme and believe you can do anything you please with no thought for the consequences. That’s asking for trouble.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

By all means express your point of view but don’t lose sight of the fact that it is just a point of view and not a decree that is written in stone. If others, for whatever reason, don’t like what you say they are entitled to believe something else.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is absolutely no reason to worry that you may be falling behind in the popularity stakes. With Venus and Mars lighting up your sign today you can bet your bottom dollar that you have never been so popular. Everyone wants to be your friend.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have tried far too hard in recent weeks to be the kind of person you think others want you to be – now you must forget about pleasing them and please only yourself. Never forget you are who you are for a good cosmic reason.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com