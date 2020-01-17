Your daily horoscope: January 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you no longer feel at home in your current environment – be it social or professional – then start looking round for new places to go. It’s not true that Capricorn is a stay-at-home sign – you enjoy seeing the world. What part do you want to see next?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Great career opportunities don’t come along so often that you can afford to ignore them, so if you get the chance to move up on the work front over the next few days you must seize it with both hands. The top job could one day be yours!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something will happen today or over the weekend that knocks you out of your stride and makes you question what your priorities should be. For too long you have been moving through life as if nothing really matters, and that simply isn’t true.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your financial situation is very much in flux at the moment and because of that you have felt a bit unsure as to making new investments. Hopefully your confidence will return very soon but, in the meantime, try to realize that money actually isn’t that important.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you are the sort of person who enjoys making decisions on the spur of the moment then today should be a lot of fun, If, however, you prefer to plan everything in advance it could be a bit uncomfortable. Try not to take life so seriously Cancer.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You cannot put off making an important decision or completing an important task much longer. If you continue to evade the issue then the powers that be will take it out of your hands and give it to someone else. Think what that might do to your pride.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Disruptions of one sort or another are to be expected over the next few days, but that’s okay. There is still so much that is good in your world that you really don’t care. Enjoy the day, the hour, the moment. Love and laughter are yours for the asking.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

An important phase in your life will come to an end in a few days and a new chapter will begin. You don’t have to do anything special, you just have to watch for the signs and be ready to act when opportunities arise – and there will be plenty.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There will be a number of surprises in your life over the next few days, and generally speaking they will be welcome ones. However, on the home front you may be called on to take more responsibility for a loved one who is struggling. Do so gladly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Changes are coming. Big changes. Huge changes. Are you ready? Probably not, but what does it matter? As a Sagittarius you quite enjoy being confronted with new challenges as they give you the chance to outshine lesser mortals. Change is good for you – always.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun remains in your sign only until Monday, so if you get the chance to either start something new or finish something you are already working on then do so. Everything you do now has extra cosmic power in it, so don’t hold back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A work or money issue needs to be tackled from a different angle so that colleagues cannot predict what you are going to do next. You don’t have to be dishonest but you do have to realize that your interests and their interests are not always the same.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

By all means make changes today and over the weekend – the more the merrier – but don’t expect everyone to go along with your plans. That’s fine if what you have to do can be done on your own. If not, you may have to meet others halfway.

