Your daily horoscope: January 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will find your voice over the coming year, and some of the things you come out with will amaze not just other people but yourself as well. There’s a lot you have been bottling up inside. It will feel good to release it all at last.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mercury moves into the career area of your chart today, which means you are going to be thinking seriously about your work and reputation. You don’t have to make any major decisions yet though – tomorrow’s eclipse will point you in the right direction.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A little more curiosity about the world around you will do you no harm at all this weekend. There are so many things you have missed out on because you didn’t even know about them. Time to find out what’s going on in the world.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The planets are trying to make you aware that you have been worrying about your money situation for no good reason. The good news is that over the next few days you will see solutions where before you saw only problems. That’s cause for celebration.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Do you get involved in a fight or feud that is really none of your business, or do you keep your distance? You know the answer to that one already, so why are you even thinking about it? If it’s not your problem, stay well away.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Start thinking about ways you can reduce your workload in general and your everyday household chores in particular. You may not be able to make any major changes for a week or so but you can at least make a few plans. It’s a start.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A positive attitude always brings positive results and both in your personal life and at work people will sense your self-assurance and want to get close to you and do things for you. Artistic activities are under excellent stars – so create something.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may like to think that you are always self-sufficient but the fact is you need help occasionally just like everyone else. Don’t be afraid to ask for assistance if you need it this weekend. You may be surprised how quickly and positively people respond.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Mercury’s move into the communications area of your chart today will make it easier for you to express yourself – and easier for others to understand what you are trying to say. There is no such thing as poor communication – not this weekend anyway.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

News received from afar will cheer you up immensely today, and could even lead to you making some money. Don’t share what you learn with other people, keep it to yourself and make sure you are the one who sees most of the benefits.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Everything is falling into place now and with mind planet Mercury joining the sun in your sign you will know in an instant this weekend what is right and what is wrong and what needs to be done to make more of the gifts you were born with.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s quite likely that you will withdraw into your shell this weekend and spend time thinking about the deeper meaning of your existence. That might sound a bit heavy but you have always been a seeker after truth. Maybe it’s about time you found it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

This is the perfect time to get together with friends and do something of a social nature together. Forget about work for a while and focus on having fun. Remember, if it does not make you smile then chances are it’s not right for you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com