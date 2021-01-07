 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Horoscopes

Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: January 7

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The important thing this year is that you have a clear idea of what your long-term aims and ambitions are going to be. All things are possible if you want them enough, but focus is essential if you are to make the most of your talents.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something will happen today that makes you realize how much more might be possible were you to stop wasting time on activities that are not worth the effort. That goes for people too: Some individuals can and should be cut out of your life.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you need to get away from your current environment, now is the time to stop thinking about it and start making concrete plans. It may not be possible to travel far but there are still places you can go where you can relax and recharge your batteries.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to recognize that the more you go digging around in other people’s business the more likely it is they will decide to shine a light on things that you might prefer to keep hidden. It’s not always a good thing to be overly curious!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cancer may be a cardinal sign but you cannot be top dog all the time, and the sun’s journey through your opposite sign means you need to be aware of that fact. The best way to maintain your current position is to partner with people who share your ambitions.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Venus moves into the work area of your chart tomorrow, which should make it easier to slow down a bit and focus on the things you enjoy doing rather than the things you are expected to do. Don’t push yourself so hard that you break.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means enjoy yourself today but make sure you behave in a balanced and sensible way. The Sun in the most dynamic area of your chart encourages you to be creative. There is nothing you cannot accomplish if your desire is strong.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun in the domestic area of your chart means family matters should be top of your agenda now. Minor disputes and disagreements can easily be ironed out, simply by listening to other people and recognizing that their needs and your needs are not incompatible.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You seem to be more sociable than usual, and that’s good. By all means get in touch with friends and enjoy yourself – if only remotely – but try to understand that not everyone shares your positive attitude and not everyone wants to have fun. Stick with those who do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This may be a good time for making deals but the planets warn you should not act on the assumption that everyone is going to be fair and honest. Keep your guard up, especially when money is involved. Make it clear you won’t be cheated.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

When Venus joins the sun in your sign tomorrow it will feel as if the new year has finally got going. Make a mental effort to look on the bright side in each and every situation – and the world will look a sunnier and happier place.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t worry if you don’t get much done today. Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart means you won’t be in the mood for either fun and games or work activities. Be kind to yourself – give both your mind and your body a break.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You would be the first to admit that you have got away with things you probably did not deserve to get away with, but don’t push your luck any further. Just because others have been in a forgiving mood up until now does not mean it will continue.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies