Your daily horoscope: January 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The important thing this year is that you have a clear idea of what your long-term aims and ambitions are going to be. All things are possible if you want them enough, but focus is essential if you are to make the most of your talents.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something will happen today that makes you realize how much more might be possible were you to stop wasting time on activities that are not worth the effort. That goes for people too: Some individuals can and should be cut out of your life.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you need to get away from your current environment, now is the time to stop thinking about it and start making concrete plans. It may not be possible to travel far but there are still places you can go where you can relax and recharge your batteries.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to recognize that the more you go digging around in other people’s business the more likely it is they will decide to shine a light on things that you might prefer to keep hidden. It’s not always a good thing to be overly curious!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cancer may be a cardinal sign but you cannot be top dog all the time, and the sun’s journey through your opposite sign means you need to be aware of that fact. The best way to maintain your current position is to partner with people who share your ambitions.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Venus moves into the work area of your chart tomorrow, which should make it easier to slow down a bit and focus on the things you enjoy doing rather than the things you are expected to do. Don’t push yourself so hard that you break.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means enjoy yourself today but make sure you behave in a balanced and sensible way. The Sun in the most dynamic area of your chart encourages you to be creative. There is nothing you cannot accomplish if your desire is strong.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun in the domestic area of your chart means family matters should be top of your agenda now. Minor disputes and disagreements can easily be ironed out, simply by listening to other people and recognizing that their needs and your needs are not incompatible.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You seem to be more sociable than usual, and that’s good. By all means get in touch with friends and enjoy yourself – if only remotely – but try to understand that not everyone shares your positive attitude and not everyone wants to have fun. Stick with those who do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

This may be a good time for making deals but the planets warn you should not act on the assumption that everyone is going to be fair and honest. Keep your guard up, especially when money is involved. Make it clear you won’t be cheated.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

When Venus joins the sun in your sign tomorrow it will feel as if the new year has finally got going. Make a mental effort to look on the bright side in each and every situation – and the world will look a sunnier and happier place.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t worry if you don’t get much done today. Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart means you won’t be in the mood for either fun and games or work activities. Be kind to yourself – give both your mind and your body a break.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You would be the first to admit that you have got away with things you probably did not deserve to get away with, but don’t push your luck any further. Just because others have been in a forgiving mood up until now does not mean it will continue.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com