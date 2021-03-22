Your daily horoscope: March 22

Open this photo in gallery Aries. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will make some new friends this year and they will be the sort of friends who, as well as being good company, can open doors for you in your career. You’ll soon be moving up in the world. Be grateful to those who helped make it happen.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you can, opt for co-operation rather than confrontation today. With Mars, your ruler, on good terms with Saturn, planet of discipline, you will, for once, find it easy to think before you act. You don’t have to go to war with everyone.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Life is good and getting better by the day. You may find that hard to believe but only because you are being too negative in your thinking. Stop worrying and start believing that the challenges of life are to be embraced rather than avoided.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will be full of energy and enthusiasm over the next few days, but don’t do anything that might put you at risk. Above all, think carefully before agreeing to travel with friends to places you don’t know much about. If in doubt, stay at home.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You need to get past the temptation to cut corners and bend rules. It is of the utmost importance that you play by the book over the next few days, because if you don’t you could give your rivals a weapon they might use against you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You’re not really the type to worry what others might think of you but your good reputation does need to be protected. With that in mind, make sure you don’t do anything that might lower your standing in the eyes of colleagues and employers.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Energy and enthusiasm will be in good supply over the next few days, so make plans and then get on with turning your ideas into actions. Don’t worry that powerful and well connected people might oppose you – let them worry about you for a change.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Nothing is beyond you today if you put your mind to it. It could even be the right time to try again at something you failed at earlier in the year. You can quite easily make it work this time – and in doing so restore your dented reputation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are usually quite efficient at making sure your passions are kept under wraps but over the next few days you may have trouble keeping one particular desire to yourself. Maybe you should bring it into the open and embrace it, thereby reducing its power to hurt you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There will be occasions today when you would like nothing better than to hit back at people who have gone out of their way in recent weeks to give you a hard time. Don’t. Pretending they do not exist will hurt them more than physical or mental pain.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You need to approach what you are working on in a more balanced way, especially if you have been putting everything into it and neglecting other areas of your life. If you can calm down and slow down you may find you get more done.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will make efforts above and beyond the call of duty today as energy planet Mars in Gemini links with Saturn in your sign. From the moment you wake up until the moment you finally sleep again every moment must be filled with momentum and meaning.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Just because you are the only one among your friends and work colleagues who thinks a certain way does not mean that way is sure to be wrong. In fact, it could be that on this occasion you are right and they are very wrong indeed.

