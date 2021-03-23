 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: March 23

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing over the coming year is that you communicate clearly and simply in all situations, be they personal or professional in nature. Always make sure you know what your conclusion is going to be before you first open your mouth.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may clash with someone whose opinions are at odds with your own over the next 24 hours but try not to make a big a thing of it. Disputes and disagreements are a fact of life but they don’t have to become a way of life.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you find yourself up against an opponent who is every bit as dogged and determined as you then you may have to accept you won’t get things all your own way. Don’t waste time trying to win a fight that is destined to end in stalemate.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Be careful what you say today because Mercury, your ruler, is under a fair bit of pressure and that could tempt you to make claims you know to be untrue. You won’t get away with it and you will pay the price, so be honest to a fault.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Other people are telling you what you want to hear rather than what you need to hear at the moment and you must wise up to that fact. Yes, of course, it’s entirely your choice who you listen to but not all opinions are factually valid.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You seem to be in one of those moods where you believe that if you don’t act immediately you will miss out on an opportunity of some kind. It isn’t true and you must not allow yourself to be rushed into a situation you cannot control.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Be careful what you say to employers and other important people today, because if you say too much you could damage your reputation. If you are trying to impress them that is more likely to happen if you show you can keep a secret.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your time is your own and you can do as you please but you are advised to avoid doing the kind of things that could quickly take on a life of their own. Learn from other people’s successes. More importantly, learn from their mistakes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to take extra care when dealing with money matters and business issues, because the planets warn if you take a risk it could leave you exposed to the kind of losses you cannot afford to cover. Why take risks at all when you don’t have to?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If someone lets you down today try not to get too upset about it. They may have promised you the world and failed to deliver but are you to blame too? Maybe you wanted so much to believe them that you overlooked facts that didn’t fit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Try not to let your imagination get the better of you. Like most Capricorns you usually have at least one foot planted firmly on the ground, but the planets warn you may be easily swayed by visions of fame and fortune that have no link to reality.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If something gets messed up you can either look around for someone to blame or you can look honestly at your own performance and recognize where your efforts fell short. Learn from what you got wrong, then maybe next time you’ll get it right.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A clash of egos is likely today and while your ego may not be directly involved you could get caught between friends or family members who are determined to win you over to their side. You must stay neutral Pisces, for the sake of your sanity.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

