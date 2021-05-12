Your daily horoscope: May 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Anyone who doubted you have an adventurous side will have to admit they got it completely wrong over the coming 12 months. Mars and Uranus combine on your birthday in a way that makes you ready for anything – maybe even a little bit reckless!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t hold back over the next 24 hours – act quickly and decisively and let the world know you demand to be taken seriously. People in positions of authority will be mightily impressed by your confidence and courage – and maybe a bit intimidated too!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be able to get your revenge on someone who let you down in some way, but is it worth the effort? Probably not. The more time you waste on getting even with them the less time you’ll have to spare to do more for yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not think you entirely deserve all the praise that is now coming your way but you do. Yes, you were just doing your duty, but that’s a rare thing these days, so don’t be embarrassed, and be glad you’ve got friends who appreciate you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Mars in your sign brings out your adventurous side, and with Uranus, planet of changes, in the mix as well you won’t just surprise other people, you’ll amaze them. So much for cautious Cancer – you won’t be called that again for quite a while.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You were born with a dominant personality and although you try to be humble it doesn’t always work. Today’s cosmic picture indicates you again have plenty to brag about, but try to remember that others deserve some of the credit as well.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, links nicely with Saturn today, so it’s quite likely others will look up to you and expect you to take the lead. You may prefer to stay in the shadows but on this occasion that won’t be possible, so stand up and make yourself heard.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something that has been holding you back should be less of a drag as from today. Looking back a week or two from now you will realize it wasn’t anything of a physical nature that was keeping you pinned down, just your own doubts and fears.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something you see or hear will get you thinking a bit more deeply about your life and the direction it appears to be moving in. The fact that you have grown tired of doing the same old things suggests you’re in need of a change. Make that change now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Focus on the good things today and ignore whatever fails to uplift and inspire you. Above all don’t let money worries hold you back from doing something you think could make your life more complete. Whatever it costs it will be worth it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Because you can now see the bigger picture you recognize there is nothing you need to worry about – not a single thing. A powerful Mars-Uranus link will encourage you to take the kind of risks you usually prefer to avoid. There’s no stopping you now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Uranus, your ruler, links with Mars today, so you won’t be lacking in energy and enterprise. You will, however, have to watch what you say both at home and on the work front. Not everyone will appreciate your candid assessment of their faults!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you are not happy with your current situation then change it. Can it really be that easy? Yes, it can, so stop complaining that other people need to be more understanding and try to understand your own strengths and weaknesses a little bit better.

