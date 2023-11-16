Open this photo in gallery: Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter in the partnership area of your chart will bring opportunities to make money and move up in the world. But it will also tempt you to expect too much, not only of yourself but of friends and colleagues too. Give yourself, and others, permission to be human.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may be feeling a lot more ambitious now but there are still some very good reasons why you should not go overboard in trying to make an impression. Do you have the resources to maintain a sustained assault on success? If not, hold back a while.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Changes of one kind or another are inevitable over the next few days, so prepare yourself mentally and, if you do feel nervous, try not to let it show. If you stay cool you can find ways to make those changes work in your favour.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Anyone who tries to come between you and your dreams had better be wearing body armour because you are in no mood to let them ruin your plans. The planets indicate you will do anything and everything in your power to make those dreams come true.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more other people suggest you need to slow down a bit the more you will speed up. While both the sun and Mars are moving through the most dynamic area of your chart you will continue to push yourself to extremes, with awesome results.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As one of the zodiac’s fire signs you don’t lack for confidence but you also have a tendency to ignore common sense. Try to avoid situations today where you might be tempted to gamble all or nothing – because it will most likely be nothing!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There will be times today when it appears as if the whole world is against you but it isn’t true and you must not let it affect the way you choose to act. Make as if nothing can possibly go wrong in your life – and, miraculously, nothing will!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It’s noble of you to want to help those who can’t help themselves but you need to recognize there is only so much any one individual, even a Libran individual, can do. Offer your services to the two or three people who need help the most.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your fighting spirit will be much in evidence between now and the weekend but it is of the utmost importance that you save yourself for the battles that truly matter. Focus every fibre of your being on the one fight that can really make a difference.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No matter how many setbacks your ambitions may have received in recent weeks your confidence is still sky-high and will grow higher still over the next 24 hours. You know you are destined for something great and have no intention of backing off.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more others try to rush you today the more you must insist on moving at your own sweet pace. Experience has taught you that the truly great victories in life come from a combination of careful planning and consistent effort – and that is your strength.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must act decisively when dealing with people who would like nothing better than to ruin your chances. Keep them at arm’s length if you can but, if they do get too close, remind them there is a useful fist at the end of that arm.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone you work or do business with may deserve every word of criticism you send their way but it doesn’t mean they will change their ways in any meaningful sense. You need to come to terms with the fact that you would be better off without them.

