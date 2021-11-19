Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A lunar eclipse on your birthday means you will have to work harder over the coming year to keep partnerships and relationships moving forward in harmony. Are you prepared to give as well as take? Or is that asking too much of a Scorpio? It’s up to you!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It is of the utmost importance that you take a more balanced approach to financial issues. Today’s lunar eclipse warns that if someone comes to you for a handout you must make absolutely sure you will see your money again. Don’t part with cash unless you have to.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may want to prove to the world that you have what it takes but if you assert yourself now you may regret it later on when you realize a more relaxed approach would have worked better. Don’t panic and think you are falling behind, because you’re not.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The most important thing now is that you limit yourself to just two or three objectives and stick with them until they are fully completed. If you chop and change over the next 24 hours the most likely outcome is that nothing at all will get done.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Just because other people are making demands does not mean you have to deliver. Today’s lunar eclipse warns that you need to stand up for yourself, even if it means telling people in positions of power that you can’t do what they ask of you. Say it and mean it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to get the balance right between your home life and your career. You may want to impress employers and other important people but those you are close to emotionally matter more, so give them a bigger share of your time and attention.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Criticism is sure to come your way over the next 24 hours but it won’t mean a thing if you choose to ignore it. The planets indicate that certain people are saying bad things about you just to see if they can get you to react. So don’t!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There may be times today when you believe that the world is falling apart – but it isn’t, so get a grip and get on with the task that’s there in front of you. Forget about what’s going on outside your front door, it’s what you do indoors that matters.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A lunar eclipse in your opposite sign means it will be easy to fall out with people you usually get along with. If tempers do start to fray you must put some distance between you until the cosmic picture begins to change, which it will do over the weekend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must follow your instincts today, even if it means putting yourself at odds with the accepted way of thinking. You of all people should know that just because something was done one way in the past does not mean it must be done that way now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is no point complaining about other people’s behavior because they don’t care and no one else will be listening. If they really annoy you so much then all you can do is call time on your relationship and put some distance between you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It is inevitable that someone will let you down today, but it is not inevitable that your partnership should suffer as a result – that depends on you. Accept that some people will never reach your lofty standards and maybe next time don’t give them so much to do.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Push your worries aside and get out into the world. Have as much fun as is humanly possible. Others may say you are avoiding your problems, and maybe you are, but this is one of those occasions when it is right to do so. Don’t be so serious.

