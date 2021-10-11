Your daily horoscope: October 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to decide what is of most importance to you and how you can make it the centre of your existence rather than play with it around the edges. Think how much time and energy you waste on trivial things. Get serious about how you can benefit the world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Make sure that any tasks remaining from the weekend and the week before are finished before you get out and about and have some fun. The planets warn if you leave a job half done it will prey on your mind so much that it spoils your day.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The sooner you recognize the fact that perfection is not possible the happier you will be. By all means set high standards for yourself but be kind to yourself too. Strive for excellence by all means Taurus but remember you are human like everyone else.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It should be easier to push ahead with your plans now that Saturn is ending its retrograde phase, so don’t worry if you have been falling behind a bit of late – not only will you catch up fast but soon you will be racing ahead of your rivals.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you owe a friend or colleague a favour they will want to collect on it today, so be ready to give back to the same extent, and in the same spirit, as when it was given. If that seems painful, don’t get in their debt so easily next time!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If your sixth sense tells you that what you are being told, even by someone you usually trust, is unlikely to be true then you must listen to it. Not everyone wants you to know what is going on. Don’t let them keep you in the dark.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make sure you have a clear idea of what it is you are aiming for and make sure you are in the best possible place to get it. You cannot afford to be vague, either about your own aims or about the opposition you are likely to face.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Do you stick with what you know and trust or do you embark on a new way of doing things? Only you can decide but now that Saturn, planet of limitation, is ending its retrograde phase you’ll be able to see the pitfalls as well as the possibilities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try to avoid making quick decisions concerning family and financial issues. There is a lot of information that needs to be digested and you won’t make sense of it all in one go, so take it a step at a time and don’t let anyone rush you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may decide to do something provocative this weekend, for no better reason than you feel you have been held back so much in recent weeks that you need to make a statement of intent. Since when have you been the type who needs to prove yourself?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Saturn ends its retrograde phase today, making it easier for you to see things as they are both in your personal life and in the world at large. Others may say you are being too logical in your thinking but as far as you are concerned facts are sacred.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you start the week trying to do everything at once it is inevitable that a breakdown will occur later on, so take things a step at a time and don’t worry what friends and relatives and colleagues may be doing. You can only ever control your own life.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Stay calm and resist the urge to fight fire with fire, especially when dealing with people in positions of authority. No matter how much they might annoy you the fact remains they have the power and you do not, so be sensible and respect your limits.

