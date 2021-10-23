Libra.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to have a talk with yourself on your birthday this year, and what you need to say is that you won’t get anywhere worth going unless you take risks. Is your life a great adventure? Well it should be, so start making wonderful things happen.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What seemed so hard to say yesterday will come easy to you over the weekend, but don’t get carried away and say too much! Your outspoken attitude will get you noticed but it could also add to a growing list of rivals and opponents.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You won’t have to try too hard if you are looking for love this weekend – most likely it will find you. It may be a bit disconcerting that certain people are so forward and in your face but at least you will know exactly how they feel.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Just because everyone else is chasing the latest fad or fashion doesn’t mean you should chase it as well. You will stand out from the crowd more – which is what you want – if you go against the grain and do something that shocks.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A creative or artistic breakthrough of some sort is likely this weekend, so keep doing what you are doing and don’t listen to those who say you are wasting your time. Most likely they are worried you will do something remarkable and make them look ordinary.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As the sun moves into one of the more sensitive areas of your chart this weekend you must make a conscious decision to stay calm and not let little things get to you. Rise above petty disputes and find ways to bring people together – or keep them apart!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something you hear over the next 48 hours will shock you to the core but the fact is you should have known about it earlier. Most likely you switched off your emotional radar because you did not want to get involved in needless conflicts.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not agree with what’s going on around you but unless you have the power to change it you would be wise to ignore it. The planets warn if you get involved in other people’s fights and feuds it won’t be long before you wish you had not.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

As the sun moves into your sign today you may be tempted to push ahead at warp speed, but don’t be hasty. You’ll have plenty of time to show the world what you can do, so start slowly and build up to a grand finale that leaves everyone gasping.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You seem to be anxious for no apparent reason at the moment and you need to find out why. Most likely it’s because someone you respect is behaving in a rather erratic manner. The last thing you want is to end up acting like them!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t worry too much if it seems that a friend is keeping things from you. They probably have a very good reason for keeping you out of the loop and later on, when you realize what that reason was, you’ll be hugely grateful they did.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t sit back and let other people make decisions for you – be brave and make them yourself. That applies to all areas of your life but especially to your career where you know, in your heart of hearts, that major changes are needed. So make them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The sun in one of the best areas of your chart means the gray clouds will lift and everything will seem sunny and bright again. Your No.1 aim is to get out into the world and enjoy yourself. Your No. 2 aim is to make that enjoyment pay.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com