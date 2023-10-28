Open this photo in gallery: Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A lunar eclipse on your birthday means you will have to deal with people who seriously rub you the wrong way this year. It may be tempting to give as good as you get but why bother? Just carry on doing your own thing with a smile.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If someone gives you a hard time this weekend you will give them a hard time back, with interest added. You are in no mood to sit there and take it or even suggest a compromise solution. Why should you when you are in the right?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your hopes may be high at the moment but don’t make them so high that you end up heaping unnecessary pressure on yourself. Do what you can to conserve your energy, because you will need to exert yourself again early next week.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not want to believe that a friend or work colleague knows more about a situation than you do but according to the planets they have their finger on the pulse, so listen carefully to what they have to say and act quickly on their advice.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t waste a single moment wondering if you are doing the right thing. Speed is of the essence this weekend and you will gain more if you act fast even if it means you make mistakes along the way. Making an effort is what matters most.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in and around the career area of your chart this weekend means you will need to make allowances for the people you work with, even if you know they are doing things wrong. It seems they will only learn from their own mistakes.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mars and Mercury, planet of the mind, in the most outgoing area of your chart is a clear invitation to stop worrying about family and financial matters and get out into the world and have some fun. You’ve worked harder than most Virgo, so treat yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Just about everyone you meet this weekend will want something from you and being the nice guy you are you will go out of your way to get it for them. Don’t give it all away though, keep some of the better stuff for your use only.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Ignore negative comments and negative events and refuse to be anything but positive about life over the next 48 hours. It may sometimes seem as if the world is going to hell in a handcart but there are still so many things to be thankful for.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have been far too nice of late and with your ruler Jupiter at odds with Mars this weekend it is likely that you will now go to the other extreme and give those who are annoying you a piece of your mind. Don’t make your criticisms too stinging.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may seem as if someone in a position of authority has got it in for you but that simply isn’t true and what happens next will help mend your relationship. They may never be your very best friend but they don’t have to be your enemy either.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Stay calm and deal with the challenges that come your way this weekend by using your head rather than by relying on your feelings. Fortunately, yours is a sign that knows how important it is to control your emotions so you can work well under stress.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You know you are capable of doing more and doing better and you know that you need to make a start on improving yourself, so what are you waiting for? Get your act together this weekend and do a lot more than others expect of you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com