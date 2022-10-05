Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Use your powers of persuasion to get friends and loved ones to assist with your creative projects this year. Be honest with them about what you are trying to achieve and invite them to share the glory, so long as they share the workload too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone who has huge experience of life will offer you some good advice today and if you are smart you will listen and learn. You don’t have to identify with everything they believe in but you can certainly use it to further your own aims.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more challenging a situation may be the more you will enjoy being put to the test. This is one of those days where you feel capable of dealing with anything life sends your way, so be brave and show you are a force to be reckoned with.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You could find yourself mixing with some strange people over the next 24 hours but that’s okay because from their point of view you probably look pretty strange too! The good news is you will learn from each other, and have some laughs as well.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You have to recognize that some people will oppose your suggestions no matter how good they may be. Because you are one of the zodiac’s cardinal signs you are always looking for ways to move up in the world and your rivals find that a bit scary.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Take extra care when dealing with cash and physical property today because the planets warn that someone is looking for ways to make a fast buck at your expense. They won’t hesitate to rip you off if they get the chance – so don’t give them that chance.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s pointless trying to force people to do things for you today, because even if you succeed they will make such a poor job of it that in the end you will wish you had done it yourself. No one ever comes close to your high standards.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Think only of the future today. The sun in your sign at this time of year can be a huge spur to push yourself to the next level but it’s unlikely you will reach that level if you are still worrying about the one you are leaving behind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be super sure of yourself and what you can do but don’t expect other people to take your word for it. The planets indicate you need to do something very specific now to impress people in positions of power. Do it extremely well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You can be somewhat impulsive at times and you know from long experience that the consequences are not always favourable. However, the cosmic picture is very much on your side now, so give yourself permission to be as impulsive as you like!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The more claims you have made in recent weeks the more you will be expected to deliver – and soon. According to the planets you may have to work without sleeping for the next 24 hours to impress people in positions of power. It will be worth it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No matter how tough your current challenges may be you can and you will find ways to deal with them quickly and effectively. With so much cosmic activity working in your favor now the word “failure” simply does not exist in your vocabulary.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A work colleague will act in a ridiculously selfish manner today but you are advised not to get angry about it. In fact, you should do your best to pretend you have not even noticed their appalling behaviour. Starve them of the oxygen of publicity.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com