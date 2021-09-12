Your daily horoscope: September 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

According to your birthday stars you need to reconnect with someone whose destiny is entwined with your own. Your aims in life may be different but they are also complementary. Let them do things for you and, in return, do what you can for them.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You should by now be seeing positive results from the efforts you’ve made over the past few months – but you may also be feeling a little run down physically. If you feel like taking a break then stop what you are doing and give yourself time to recover.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something that seemed so simple a few days ago will look daunting over the coming week, but don’t be alarmed. It’s just that on a deep inner level you are beginning to see it won’t be as easy as you led yourself to believe. But it’s still doable.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may not be the emotional sort but some of the people you have to deal with this week are going to get worked up over the most ridiculous things. So long as you don’t allow their negative feelings to rub off on you everything should be fine.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If there are reasons you need to be on the move make sure you start your journey as early in the week as possible. Once Mars changes signs on Wednesday you may find your appetite for traveling begins to wane, and you won’t want to force yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What seems such an awkward situation to start with will become easier as the new week progresses, so don’t let it worry you. Once you are on the move again your momentum will carry you through any obstacles others might place in your path.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make use of Mars in your sign over the next few days to complete any projects that require a lot of physical effort. After that you will need to be kinder to yourself as your energy levels won’t be quite as high as they have been in recent weeks.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you’ve lacked enthusiasm for getting things done over the past week or so that should change radically when Mars moves into your sign in midweek. The danger then will be doing too many tasks at the same time. Be selective in your ambitions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t let a minor setback knock you off your stride. You are well ahead of your rivals in all the areas that matter, so stay calm and keep moving ahead at a steady pace. It’s brought you this far, so now let it take you all the way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Keep on doing what you are doing and keep doing it well. That is the message of the stars for the coming week and it won’t be long before you see the kind of progress that fills your heart with joy. It could bring in some extra money too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may seem as if certain things in your life get harder to do over the next few days but don’t panic. As Mars changes signs this week so the universe may want you to change as well. Follow the path that comes easiest to you. Forget the rest.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is nothing to be gained by pretending that a decision you took a while back was correct when everyone can see that it didn’t work out the way you expected. Swallow your pride and accept that, on this occasion, you made an unholy mess of things.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Neptune’s influence in your sign makes it hard to work out why other people are behaving in ways that seem irrational to you, but have you considered they might feel the same way about you? There are still many things you agree on, so focus on those.

