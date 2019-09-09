Your daily horoscope: September 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Positive cosmic omens on your birthday indicate that the coming year will be both intense and rewarding. Get out into the world and let everyone know who you are and what you have to offer. You won’t be short of opportunities to shine.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will have a great deal of fun this coming week if you get rid of inhibitions that have been holding you back and just speak and act as the feeling takes you. Don’t worry that some people won’t be impressed – most people will love you for it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to let a difference of opinion degenerate into an out and out fight. Use your charm and way with words to smooth over any bad feelings that might arise, especially on the home front. Peace and quiet is what you should be aiming for.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Be careful what words you allow to pass your lips today because partners and loved ones are rather sensitive at the moment and if your words sound harsh they could take it personally and hold a grudge. A little bit of thought will save a lot of anguish.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will need to be on your guard over the next 24 hours, especially when dealing with people whose outlook on life is radically different to your own. If you let slip information of a personal nature you could find it being used against you later on.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If someone approaches you with what sounds like a brilliant idea by all means consider it. But be aware too that the reason they want to get you involved is so they can lay off most of the risk on you. Do you really want that?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means help someone in need but don’t let them get the idea that you will be there for them every time they slip up. Sometimes you can be a bit gullible and certain people won’t hesitate to take advantage if you let them. So don’t let them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you sixth sense warns you that someone is not to be trusted then you must listen to it and act on what it tells you. But don’t go overboard and think the whole world is against you. You have many more friends than enemies.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Speak plainly and clearly so others know where you are coming from, but try to keep any harshness out of your words or you may scare more sensitive sorts away. The way you deliver your message is almost as important as the message itself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t turn down an opportunity because you are not sure you will be up to the task. Not only will you be up to it but you will make such a success of it that you’ll get asked to take on more responsibility. Make sure you get paid more too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You rarely take kindly to criticism and what you hear from a work colleague today will annoy you intensely. Even so, they may have a point, so listen to what they have to say and make whatever changes seem necessary. Never stop learning.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You cannot and you must not take anything for granted over the next few days. The cosmic picture is beginning to change and you will have to change with it if you want to move up in the world. Life rarely stands still for long, and neither should you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone you have long admired has done something silly and inevitably your opinion of them has taken a nosedive. But haven’t you done worse things in the past? Try not to be quite so judgmental. Mistakes are a fact of life for everyone.

