IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you find yourself at odds with people in positions of power over the next 12 months you must use your brain to get round their opposition to your ambitions. Be respectful of their authority but respect your own abilities too – you have what it takes to compete.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A partnership that has served you well over the years may be going through a rough patch at the moment but there is still plenty of life in it, so don’t even think of throwing in the towel. Find new ways to reach your goals together.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The pace of life will increase over the next few days and it won’t just be physical but mental too. As Mercury moves into your sign your thought processes will speed up and you will know without a shadow of a doubt what’s really going on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your enthusiasm for a friend’s plan of action may be lukewarm at the moment but it will heat up when you realize how much is at stake. Not only will they benefit from making a success of it but you will too, so hang on and enjoy the ride.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone you have to deal with during the early part of the week may be verbally aggressive but there is nothing they can say that can actually harm you, so stay calm and let them rant away to their heart’s content. You’ll look good compared to them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t worry if someone you work or do business with seems to be losing their touch because it won’t affect you in the slightest. It may sound harsh but their failure will boost your own chances of success. It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Because you prefer to stick with tried and trusted methods you won’t be happy when a colleague takes a new approach to what you are working on together. Don’t complain about it though because they know what they are doing and you will benefit too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As Libra is a cardinal sign you are not the sort to let others hog the limelight. Having said that, it may be to your benefit this week to hang back and let someone else make the running. Their failure could very well turn into your success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Pluto’s link with Mercury means it won’t matter in the slightest who is right and who is wrong, because it’s all about power. Let employers and senior colleagues know you are behind them 100 per cent, even if in reality it’s closer to zero per cent.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may want to play fair but if that means losing out to someone who does not deserve to succeed then, yes, bend the rules a bit. You don’t want to come down to their level, of course, but it may be the only way for now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

By all means make a few waves on the work front in the week ahead but don’t stir things up too much or it could be you who gets swamped. Teasing some of your colleagues may be fun but will they take it in the same spirit?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Narrow your objectives down to just two or three things over the next few days. Yes, of course, you want it all but no matter how talented you may be if you spread yourself too thin then the success you crave will continue to be elusive.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Life is too short to waste time on petty feuds, so forget about trying to get even with someone who has annoyed you and focus all your energy on getting ahead in your career. Give nothing less than 100 per cent over the next few days.

