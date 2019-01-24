Jonathan+Olivia head back west with two locations in Whistler, B.C.

Open this photo in gallery Jonathan+Olivia has opened two locations in Whistler, B.C. Kristen McGaughey/Jonathan+Olivia

When Jonathan+Olivia opened its Vancouver doors in 2005, it offered a refreshing, fashion-forward mix of apparel for men and women. A few short years later, it imported that aesthetic to Toronto’s Ossington strip, helping to transform the area into the hip ‘hood it is today. Now, husband-and-wife owners Jackie O’Brien and Nic Jones have brought that stylish energy back west to a whole new retail destination: Whistler, B.C.

“Whistler offers so much," O’Brien says of her new home. "It’s a beautiful village, there’s crazy skiing and snowboarding, there’s golfing, the restaurants are bananas and what we felt was missing was high-end fashion shopping, and so we wanted to introduce that to the mix.”

To that end, they’ve opened two new locations in Whistler, one focused on lifestyle and après-ski-inspired apparel and the other on high-end streetwear and sneakers. At the lifestyle store, find what O’Brien refers to as a “softer” approach to their signature aesthetic, including brands such as Marni, Yohji Yamamoto and James Perse, as well as housewares, apothecary items and high-performance outerwear, a mountain-top essential. At the streetwear-focused location, choose from hype-heavy labels such as Undercover, Vetements and Adidas by Raf Simons. Fashionistas with an eye for art will especially enjoy the streetwear location, where an original 2003 Banksy piece called Bombing Middle England is on display.

Jonathan+Olivia, 4293 Mountain Square, Units 108 and 114, Whistler, B.C., 604-227-7626, jonathanandolivia.com.

Style news

The Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto is turning its footwear-focused lens toward an surprising era: the Great Depression. Opening on Jan. 30, Want: Desire, Design and Depression Era Footwear examines the notorious creativity of this era as it pertained to shoes. Alongside the rise of Hollywood glamour and new conceptions of fashionable femininity, shoe designers such as Salvatore Ferragamo, Steven Arpad and Roger Vivier experimented with the architecture of footwear, resulting in platforms and wedges as well as novelty heels and revealing peep toes. For more information, visit batashoemuseum.ca.

Spanish luxury fashion line Loewe has some inspired new offerings for men. Eye/Loewe/Nature is the brand’s new men’s wear and accessories collection, which hits stores this month. The line is conceived as an antidote to urban malaise and an apparel-led opportunity to switch off from city living and get outside. In a palette of vibrant colours, the utilitarian collection includes technical parkas and sweaters knit from recycled cotton fibre as well as outerwear, cargo shorts, slacks and shirts. Also, look for footwear and accessories manufactured in Japan, as well as backpacks and tote bags.

French beauty behemoth Sephora has announced updates to its popular Beauty Insider loyalty program. Among the new incentives are free birthday gifts for members of all three program tiers, which this year include mini sets from Drunk Elephant and Kat Von D Beauty. Additional personalized birthday perks for VIB and Rouge members include shareable makeovers for friends and free shipping and Benefit brow waxes.The Point Multiplier, Rewards Bazaar, Full-Face Makeovers for Rouge members and Beauty Insider Community will continue to be available at any time.

American jeweller Tiffany & Co. has announced a new commitment to 100 per cent geographic transparency in disclosing the provenance of its diamonds. With this Diamond Source Initiative, Tiffany is tracing each of its registered diamonds of 0.18 carats and larger using a serial number etched by laser and invisible to the naked eye. This will provide consumers with geographic sourcing information, ensuring that their stones are conflict free and sourced responsibly. In addition to a diamond’s provenance, by 2020 Tiffany will begin to share the craftsmanship journey of their pieces, such as the cutting and polishing workshop locations.

