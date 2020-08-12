 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Travel

Travel news: The best outdoor markets for food and drink, and where restrictions still hold

Waheeda Harris
Special to The Globe and Mail
In Toronto, the Stackt Market shipping container shopping zone has launched El Mercado, a weekly Sunday market featuring BIWOC entrepreneurs.

The Beer Can @ The Fortune is now open in downtown Winnipeg, where canines are also welcome to hang out with their humans. Located between the Fortune Building and the Winnipeg Hotel, all-local lagers and ales are served from a former shipping container with food trucks providing snacks. In Toronto, the Stackt Market (stacktmarket.com) shipping container shopping zone has launched El Mercado, a weekly Sunday market featuring BIWOC entrepreneurs.

The Atlantic provinces are maintaining their travel bubble – Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland & Labrador and New Brunswick continue to require non-residents to quarantine for 14 days upon entry. PEI, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia require preapproval for seasonal residents while Newfoundland is not permitting residents outside of Atlantic Canada to visit.

Nunavut, Yukon and Northwest Territories also require 14-day quarantine for non-residents; British Columbia residents are now allowed to travel to the Yukon without quarantine.

Air Canada has resumed a weekly flight schedule to Grenada as of Aug. 10. The island nation requires Canadians to download the government’s contact tracing app prior to arrival, present a negative COVID-19 test, fill out a health declaration and undergo another coronavirus test upon arrival. Quarantine accommodation is $50 a night for a maximum of 48 hours until results of the second test are received. For more information, visit covid19.gov.gd.

Keep up to date with the weekly Sightseer newsletter. Sign up today.

