British Columbia’s new NDP government has fired former provincial Liberal leader Gordon Wilson from his job as the province’s liquefied natural gas advocate, raising concerns about his salary and the absence of written work related to his assignment.

Over the past four years, Mr. Wilson, who was also an NDP cabinet minister at one point in his career, was paid a total $550,000, Bruce Ralston, the NDP jobs minister, said in an interview on Tuesday.

“There was a review of the work he was charged with doing. We were unable to find any written reports , written by him as to what he did,” Mr. Ralston said.

“I think all the briefings were oral. There were no notes, even, of those oral briefings.”

The minister said there was one high-level summary document in Mr. Wilson’s file, but it was not written by him.

Under the terms of his contract, Mr. Wilson will not be eligible for severance, said the jobs ministry.

Mr. Ralston said that Mr. Wilson was being paid as much as an assistant deputy minister. “My brief experience with assistant deputy ministers is that they are prolific in their written correspondence and briefings.”

Mr. Ralston said that the government has concluded there are better ways to spend Mr. Wilson’s salary. He said Mr. Wilson will not be replaced since “it’s unclear what he did.”

Mr. Wilson was not immediately available for comment. However, his wife, former MLA Judi Tyabji, posted a statement on Facebook.

“My husband Gordon F.D. Wilson will soon be free to speak about the position he held with the government of B.C.,” said the post. “In the meantime, I caution you not to believe anything you read that is not from him.”

Mr. Wilson was appointed to the post by BC Liberal leader Christy Clark as she touted the thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in revenues from an LNG sector that has yet to materialize.

In 1991, Mr. Wilson led the BC Liberals from zero to 17 seats in the provincial legislature, setting the stage for the party’s election to power in 2001 under a new leader, Gordon Campbell.

However, Mr. Wilson was no longer with the Liberals by then.

He left the party over an affair with Ms. Tyabi, who he eventually married.

Mr. Wilson subsequently crossed the floor to the New Democrats and went on to serve as finance and education minister. He even sought the party’s leadership.

In 2013, Mr. Wilson endorsed Ms. Clark during an election campaign that saw the Liberals elected to a majority government despite expectations that the NDP would return to power for the first time since 2001.

“Former premier Clark was known for taking care of her friends. He clearly was a friend of hers and she took care of him,” said Mr. Ralston.

