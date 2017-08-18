British Columbia has extended a provincewide state of emergency because of wildfires that have scorched a record amount of land this season.

Emergency Management BC said the third extension since July 19 is expected to remain in effect until Sept. 1.

“This ensures that federal, provincial and local resources can be delivered in a co-ordinated response to the wildfire situation and continue to ensure public safety, which remains the provincial government’s top priority,” the agency said in a release.

As of Friday morning, 138 wildfires were burning in B.C., with 27 evacuation orders affecting about 4,400 people, and 40 evacuation alerts impacting an estimated 20,700 others.

Windy and unstable weather was forecast for most of southern and central B.C., conditions that officials say have the potential to kick up wildfires.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning an incoming cold front packing winds of about 60 kilometres per hour was expected to hit the central Interior Friday before sliding south and diminishing.

The system was also forecast to carry isolated lightning storms with little rain.

The Cariboo Regional District expanded two evacuation orders late Thursday as rural residents near Nazko and Kleena Kleene, both more than 100 kliometres southwest of Prince George, have been told to leave due to separate wildfires.

Kevin Skrepnek of the BC Wildfire Service said Thursday that 9,000 square kilometres of timber, bush and grassland has been charred by 1,031 fires sparked since the start of the fire season on April 1.

