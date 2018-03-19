Another dog-meat farm shut down; pups arrive in Montreal

More than 80 dogs were rescued last week from a South Korean dog meat farm and arrived to receive care at a Montreal emergency shelter, the Humane Society International's Canadian branch says.

From left, Borami Seo, policy advisor, Humane Society International/South Korea; Rebecca Aldworth, executive director Humane Society International/Canada; Meagan Duhamel, Olympic figure skater and gold medalist, with her rescue dog Moo-tae; and Ewa Demianowicz, senior campaign manager, Humane Society International/Canada holding rescue dog Beemo at the offices of HSI/Canada in Montreal, March 15. Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

The dogs lived in terrible conditions, much like at other dog-meat farms, according to the HSI.

Helen Paspaliaris, of HSI/Canada, plays with Beemo, a rescue dog from a Korean dog-meat farm, at their offices in Montreal. Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

At the farm in Siheung-si in the northwest part of the country, many dogs were found crammed together in small wire cages, while others were chained to stakes in the ground, Rebecca Aldworth, executive director for HSI/Canada, says. They had little protection from the elements, including freezing temperatures, and they had not received enough food or water or proper veterinary care. Many of the dogs were emaciated and had open sores and infections, the organization says.

Rescue dog Rupert. Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

On hand March 15 to greet the dogs was figure skater and Olympic medalist Meagan Duhamel, whose dog Moo-tae was rescued from a South Korean meat farm.

Jackie Wright, an employee with HSI/Canada, gives a treat to Sunny, a Jindo rescue dog, about a year old. The Globe and Mail/Christinne Muschi

South Korean advocates are campaigning against the dog meat trade in the country, according to HSI senior policy manager in South Korea, Borami Seo. HSI partners with local organizations to change public opinion about consuming dog meat and helps with sustainable alternative livelihoods for South Korean dog-meat farmers who want to get out of the business, the organization says.

Volunteer Bianca Barelli walks Beemo. Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

This is the 11 th dog meat-farm closure by HSI, the organization says.