Montreal's Olympic Stadium (Ryan Remiorz/CP)

Montreal’s Olympic Stadium will be housing asylum seekers after a spike in the number of people crossing at the United States border in recent months.

The stadium is being transformed into a refugee housing centre to deal with the influx.

According to recent federal government data, including preliminary figures for June, there was a “pronounced shift” in the number of people crossing at the Quebec-U.S. border.

Francine Dupuis, who oversees a government-funded program to help seekers get on their feet, tells Radio-Canada the numbers are unprecedented.

Volunteers from the Quebec Red Cross are helping set up the cavernous facility for a temporary stay with cots in the rotunda.

The first people are expected to arrive at the stadium today.

