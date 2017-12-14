Four killed in helicopter crash north of Kingston, Ont.

Four people have been killed in a helicopter crash today north of Kingston, Ont., according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The crash happened at about noon in the Addington Highlands area.

A spokesman for the Transportation Safety Board said a team of investigators were en route to the crash site and were expected by late afternoon.

Alex Fournier said the chopper was a 1999 AS350 B2. The single-engine helicopters are often used for corporate purposes.

Emergency crews responded to the crash scene while the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre at CFB Trenton dispatched a Hercules aircraft and Griffon helicopter.

More to come.