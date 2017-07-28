Ottawa police say they have arrested a suspect in the shooting deaths of two men on Monday.

Alam Gabriel Buoc had been the subject of a nationwide warrant until his arrest on Thursday night.

The 30-year-old man was being sought in connection with the deaths of 26-year-old Abdulrahman Al-Shammari and 27-year-old Dirie Olol, who both died of gunshot wounds Monday.

Police were also seeking a suspect in the shooting of a third man, who remains in serious condition in hospital.

Officers had responded to a hospital around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police later found the body of Al-Shammari in the city’s west end, and the body of Olol in an abandoned vehicle.

Buoc is scheduled to appear in court Friday to face two charges of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder.

