Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Ottawa police say they have arrested a suspect in the shooting deaths of two men on Monday. (John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail)
Ottawa police say they have arrested a suspect in the shooting deaths of two men on Monday. (John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail)

Suspect arrested in two Ottawa shooting deaths Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Ottawa police say they have arrested a suspect in the shooting deaths of two men on Monday.

Alam Gabriel Buoc had been the subject of a nationwide warrant until his arrest on Thursday night.

The 30-year-old man was being sought in connection with the deaths of 26-year-old Abdulrahman Al-Shammari and 27-year-old Dirie Olol, who both died of gunshot wounds Monday.

Police were also seeking a suspect in the shooting of a third man, who remains in serious condition in hospital.

Officers had responded to a hospital around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police later found the body of Al-Shammari in the city’s west end, and the body of Olol in an abandoned vehicle.

Buoc is scheduled to appear in court Friday to face two charges of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Nursing body open to suggestions from Wettlaufer inquiry (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular