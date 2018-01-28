Tory interim leader to call for investigation into alleged conflicts of interest and spending by PC Party on lawsuits

The Progressive Conservative's freshly minted interim leader is coming under pressure to block the party from spending additional money fighting lawsuits against it, revealing deepening turmoil inside Ontario's Official Opposition in the run-up to the provincial election.

Thom Bennett, an Ottawa businessman and party fundraiser, has called for an investigation into alleged conflicts of interest involving unidentified board members and an immediate stop to spending money defending legal suits. "We must stop this bleeding – nay gushing of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the PC Ontario Fund – and it must be stopped now," Mr. Bennett said in an e-mail on Saturday to interim leader Vic Fedeli and several party members.

Mr. Fedeli says he is asking for a full investigation into the issues raised by Mr. Bennett. "We take these allegations very seriously and will act on them decisively," he said has in an e-mail to The Globe and Mail on Sunday.

The PC Ontario Fund manages the party's finances. Mr. Bennett sent the e-mail one day after the party executive overruled caucus and opted to hold a leadership race just four months before the provincial election. The Globe and Mail has obtained a copy of the e-mail.

Hours after Tory MPPs selected Mr. Fedeli as their interim leader to replace Patrick Brown, who resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct, PC Party president Rick Dykstra announced on Friday evening that the party's executive will hold a race to elect a permanent leader by the end of March.

The party executive was divided over whether to support caucus members who rallied behind Mr. Fedeli or 28 PC candidates who wrote a letter calling for a leadership contest. A slim majority of the party executive slim majority of the party executive were in favour of holding a race to choose a successor to Mr. Brown before voters go to the polls on June 7. One list obtained by The Globe had 14 names in favour of a race, another list had 15 names.

Mr. Dykstra was one of the executive members who voted in favour of a leadership race, according to a copy of the lists obtained by The Globe. He did not respond to request for comment.

"I am at a total loss as to what the thinking could be that our Executive would tell our elected MPP's – those soldiers who are putting their name in front of the electorate time after time – to screw off – we run this party," Mr. Bennett says in the e-mail. "I fear that this Executive decision spells the death knell of the PC Party of Ontario! the majority of our supporters do not understand nor back this stupid and self-serving decision."

Mr. Bennett also did not respond to a request for comment.

The amount of money the party is spending defending itself against complaints of voter fraud and broken rules in several local nomination races came up during the executive meeting, according to two sources close to the situation.

While the Progressive Conservatives are sitting on a swollen war chest after a year of blockbuster fundraising, questions are now being asked about spending under Mr. Brown's leadership.

Several local nomination races have descended into chaos, leading to mass resignations and lawsuits. Would-be nominees and local party officials in as many as 14 ridings across Ontario have complained about voter fraud and broken rules at nominations, or ballot-box stuffing. Some candidates in nomination races have alleged in lawsuits that the party's president was at some of the contentious votes and ignored their concerns. One of the lawsuits that emerged from the contested nomination battle in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas was settled last Wednesday – the same day Mr. Brown resigned – according to a party insider.

In his e-mail, Mr. Bennett also says he wants a list of party executives who are on the payroll of the PC Party of Ontario, or companies that are doing business with either the party or the fund. He said an investigation should focus on the conflicts of interest that, according to his understanding, some board members have with either the party or the fund. All 200,000 members of the Tory party need to understand how their donations are being spent, he said.

Mr. Fedeli said he would convene a meeting of the PC Ontario Fund's board soon, at which time he said he expects a "full disclosure and a full analysis of all monies spent."

Alykhan Velshi, Mr. Fedeli's newly-appointed chief of staff, announced a series of staff changes on Sunday, including the elimination of three positions in the party and six in the Opposition Leader's Office. Bob Stanley, the executive director who ran the nominations process, along with Garfield Dunlop, an advisor to the party and a former Tory MPP for Simcoe North who vacated his seat so Mr. Brown could run in a byelection.

All nine positions will be left vacant, said Mr. Velshi, who resigned as Mr. Brown's chief of staff last Wednesday, along with two other members of the former leader's inner circle.

"With any change in leadership comes a need for reorganization," Mr. Velshi said in a statement. "While reorganizations are always difficult, they are also sometimes necessary."