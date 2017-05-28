A controversial Progressive Conservative politician has been kicked out of the caucus after a video from 2012 emerged showing him hinting at a hidden agenda and making comments about Franco-Ontarians.

The video, posted online by Ottawa radio station CFRA, shows Jack MacLaren talking to a group of people and agreeing with people lamenting French language rights in eastern Ontario.

But in the video, MacLaren says his party won’t talk about that with an election looming, and there are lots of things they would do if they win but talking about them won’t get the party elected.

Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown says in a statement that the video is the final straw with MacLaren.

Brown says each time MacLaren is caught making disparaging remarks he asks for forgiveness and second, third and fourth chances, but it’s clearly part of a pattern.

Brown previously ordered MacLaren to stay away from the legislature until he completed sensitivity training after he made vulgar remarks about a female MP.

He also came under fire for fake testimonials on his website and for suggesting that a zero tolerance policy for the sexual abuse of patients is dangerous.

MacLaren, who was elected as the MPP for Carleton-Mississippi Mills in 2011, did not immediately return requests for comment on Sunday.

