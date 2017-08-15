Ireland’s Prime Minister will travel to Montreal this weekend, where he will meet with Justin Trudeau and march in the city’s pride parade with the Canadian Prime Minister.

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will be in Canada from Aug. 19 to 22. Mr. Trudeau will meet with Mr. Varadkar – Ireland’s first openly gay leader– on Sunday, when the leaders will walk in the Montreal pride parade. It will mark the first time a foreign head of government walks with a Canadian prime minister in a Canadian pride parade.

In a press release Tuesday morning, the Prime Minister’s Office said Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Varadkar will continue discussions from July, when the two leaders met for the first time in Dublin. Those talks will focus on the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which comes into effect on Sept. 21, and issues related to diversity and inclusion.

“Ireland and Canada are close friends, and I look forward to meeting again with Taoiseach Varadkar in Montreal. Our two countries enjoy strong family ties, common values, and a shared history. Now we are collaborating again to ensure that CETA creates good, well-paying middle-class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic,” Mr. Trudeau said in a prepared statement Tuesday.

Canada and Ireland share strong economic ties. Canada-Ireland bilateral trade was valued at $2.4-billion in 2016, with Canadian exports totalling $496-million and imports more than $1.9-billion. Ireland is Canada’s 10th-largest trading partner in the European Union.

More than 4.5 million Canadians claimed Irish ancestry in 2011, making the Irish-Canadian community one of the largest ethnic groups in Canada.

