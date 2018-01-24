Patrick Brown resigns as Ontario PC Leader amid sexual misconduct allegations

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown has resigned under pressure from his caucus just hours after allegations emerged that he had inappropriate sexual relations with teenage girls.

His shocking fall in a few short hours leaves the party without a leader four months before an election that the PC party was favoured to win, according to recent polls. Mr. Brown was forced out by senior party members after initially saying he would remain as leader while defending himself against allegations he had inappropriate sexual encounters with two young women during his time as a federal MP

The Globe and Mail has learned from multiple party sources that caucus members held two conference calls just before midnight Wednesday and demanded that Mr. Brown resign. He agreed to the request on the call. At 1:30 a.m. Eastern Time he released a statement.

"These allegations are false and have been difficult to hear. However, defeating Kathleen Wynne in 2018 is more important than one individual," the statement read.

"For this reason, after consulting with caucus, friends and family I have decided to step down as Leader of the Ontario PC Party. I will remain on as a MPP while I definitively clear my name from these false allegations."

It was a radical shift from his position at a hastily called press conference just before 10 p.m. Wednesday when he said he would stay on to fight. Mr. Brown said he was made aware only hours earlier by CTV News that the network was ready to report the allegations.

"A couple of hours ago, I learned of troubling allegations about my conduct and character. And I'm here tonight to address them. First, I want to say these allegations are false. Categorically untrue. Every one of them," he said.

The PC Leader did not take any questions. Within moments of his speech, members of his campaign team announced they were stepping down because Mr. Brown had rejected their advice that he resign for the sake of the party.

The scandal is the latest in a global #MeToo reckoning that has toppled high-profile men accused of sexual misconduct in several industries, from film to politics. It gives the PC party little time to recover before Ontario goes to the polls in June. The opposition party had been leading Premier Kathleen Wynne's Liberals in popular support. Politically active since his youth, Mr. Brown was seen as the party's best hope of ending the Liberals' 14 years in power. The allegations, however, changed the political landscape within minutes, with many calling for an immediate change of leadership.

The Globe and Mail was unable to reach the women or verify their allegations.

According to CTV News, one girl, a high-school student in Barrie at the time of the incident, alleges that she met Mr. Brown at a local bar with a mutual friend. The future PC Leader invited her to his home and provided them with alcohol, though the girl was underage. During a tour of his home, he stopped in his bedroom with her and then exposed himself and asked her to perform oral sex on him, CTV News reported. She performed the oral sex and then left quickly.

The other woman, a former employee of Mr. Brown, alleges that she was sexually assaulted in 2013 after a charity event in Barrie. After a night of heavy drinking, she told CTV News that Mr. Brown pushed her down on his bed and forcibly kissed her.

The woman said she met Mr. Brown on a flight in 2012. Mr. Brown later tracked her down via her Facebook profile and sent her his phone number and told her to contact him if she needed to get past lineups into bars – she was also not of legal drinking age at the time.

In March 2013, the woman said Mr. Brown hired her to work in his constituency office. She alleged to CTV that after a hockey charity event that she helped organize, she attended a party with Mr. Brown and his friends. She was intoxicated and went to Mr. Brown's home with some of his friends after the bar closed.

During the evening, she said she was invited to Mr. Brown's bedroom with a friend to look at pictures. When the friend left the room, Mr. Brown and the woman were sitting on his bed, she alleged. She said that without invitation, he forced her back and kissed her. She says she was unresponsive to his kisses. He then climbed on her and continued to kiss her. She told him to stop and said she had a boyfriend. He then drove her to her parents' home.

"I felt it was sexual. I could feel his erection on my legs when he was on top of me so I felt that it would have gone to sexual intercourse if I had not done anything," the woman told the news agency. "I would characterize that as a sexual assault."

CTV did not identify the women.

After Mr. Brown's press conference on Wednesday, the PC Leader's campaign manager, chief of staff and deputy campaign manager announced they were resigning.

"Earlier today, all three of us became aware of allegations about Patrick Brown. After speaking with him, our advice was that he should resign as PC Party Leader. He did not accept that advice. Since our view is that this advice was in the best interest of the PC Party, we have therefore resigned our positions," they announced.

Premier Kathleen Wynne did not initially offer comment Wednesday night on the allegations or Mr. Brown's response. However on Twitter, she wrote: "It's a difficult and brave thing to do to come forward in the way these young women have done tonight. My government and I have been clear on the issue of sexual harassment and assault. In fact our policy and our ad were called 'It's Never Okay.'"

But Andrea Horwath, the Leader of the third-party NDP, was quick to call for Mr. Brown to step down.

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said in a statement that sexual misconduct and harassment have no place in Canadian society or politics.

But he stopped short of calling for Mr. Brown to step down amid the allegations.

"I understand how difficult it can be for women to come forward under these circumstances," Mr. Scheer said.

"The allegations against the Leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives are extremely serious and should be investigated fully."

As he quickly left Queen's Park on Wednesday night, surrounded by cameras and reporters, Mr. Brown was asked if he would comment further. "I'll be at work tomorrow," he said.

