Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says women who speak up about sexual harassment must be believed, while former minister Kent Hehr remains in caucus following allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Speaking to his caucus the day before Parliament returns from winter break, Mr. Trudeau said his government will always defend women, referencing the #MeToo, Time's Up and women's march movements which have shaken Canadian politics following allegations against three prominent figures last week.

"This is a movement. And this is a movement whose time has come," Mr. Trudeau told his MPs.

"Sexual harassment is a systemic problem. It is unacceptable. When women speak up, it is our duty to listen to them and to believe them."

The remarks come after an unprecedented week in Canadian politics that saw the resignation of a minister and two party leaders amid sexual harassment and misconduct allegations.

Mr. Hehr, a Calgary MP, resigned from his post as minister of sport and persons with disabilities last week after allegations of sexual harassment during his time in the Alberta legislature emerged on social media. Mr. Trudeau did not directly address the allegations against Mr. Hehr.

He remains in Liberal caucus, but was not at Sunday's meeting.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office said it was his decision not to attend.

Last week, Mr. Trudeau said Mr. Hehr was resigning from cabinet pending the outcome of an investigation by law firm Rubin Thomlinson.

However, Former Liberal MP Darshan Kang, who also hails from Alberta, resigned from caucus in August amid allegations that he sexually harassed two female employees in his office, one during his time as an MP. He has denied the allegations and the matter has been referred to the House of Commons chief Human Resources officer.

Liberal MPs struggled to explain why Mr. Kang resigned and Mr. Hehr remains in caucus.

Cabinet ministers Karina Gould, Patty Hajdu and Catherine McKenna all said they were comfortable sitting in caucus with Mr. Hehr and stressed the importance of letting the process play out.

"Swift action was taken, and there's an investigation ongoing," Ms. Kenna, the environment minister, said.

Ms. Gould, minister of democratic institutions, said it's important for due process to take place.

"Sexual harassment on the Hill is a very serious issue, and we need to take it seriously. But we also need to make sure that we're allowing due diligence," she said.

Ms. Hajdu stressed that many allegations relate to a power imbalance between MPs and staffers.

"I have never felt unsafe in this place, because of course, I am the one holding the balance of power," Ms. Hajdu, the employment minister, said.

"It is the responsibility of people with power to ensure that they don't use that power in a way that creates unsafe work places for others."

Ms. Hajdu said she looks forward to debating the government's Bill C-65 on Monday, which seeks to strengthen sexual harassment protections for federal employees, including on Parliament Hill.

Former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown resigned last week after CTV reported on allegations of sexual misconduct, while Nova Scotia leader Jamie Baillie stepped down amid sexual harassment allegations.