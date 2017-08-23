During a rally-cum-rant in Phoenix on Tuesday night, Donald Trump predicted the North American free-trade agreement talks would likely fail and he would terminate the accord.

“Personally, I don't think we can make a deal,” the President told thousands of supporters at the Phoenix Convention Center. “…so I think we’ll end up probably terminating NAFTA at some point….We’ll see.”

Talks to renegotiate the trade agreement involving Canada, Mexico and the United States got underway last week, after Mr. Trump threatened to scrap the treaty unless the U.S. got better terms.

The integrated continental economy could go into a tailspin were the United States to terminate the treaty on which North American trilateral trade relationship depends. However, Mr. Trump is at his most verbose at these rallies, which are attended by his core supporters. His remarks might not reflect the progress of the actual negotiations.

Regardless, he assured the crowd, “you’re in good hands.”

Mr. Trump also spent about half an hour offering a revisionist history of the events in Charlottesville, Va., last week, in which he omitted any mention of his claim that “many sides” were responsible for the violence that killed one person and “good people” could be found among the white supremacists who fomented the violence.

Instead he blamed the “very dishonest media” who “don’t like our country” and “don’t report the facts” for the storm of controversy that has seen the leadership of his own party condemn his remarks.

