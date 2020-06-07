 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub
Opinion

As the pandemic drags on, governments shouldn’t take our trust for granted

Sam VanderVeer
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Sam VanderVeer was an adviser to the late federal finance minister Jim Flaherty

In mid-March, in the early days of the COVID-19 crisis, New York Times columnist David Brooks predicted that the pandemic would do significant damage to the social fabric of our societies. He warned of a “moral disease” with symptoms such as distrust and disunity that would accompany the physical ones. “Pandemics kill compassion, too” was the headline and, “you may not like who you’re about to become,” was the warning. Reflecting on the past few months, Mr. Brooks recently (and happily) reported that his dire prediction was wrong.

But was it?

Story continues below advertisement

It’s no doubt true that since the onset of lockdowns, border closings, shutterings of businesses and social isolation, we’ve seen people come together in a wonderful way. We’ve witnessed countless selfless acts, have cheered for health care workers and, perhaps for the first time, recognized the courage and importance of front line workers in grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies.

In witnessing the terrible toll that COVID-19 has taken, particularly in robbing us of our grandparents and other family and friends, we’ve been forced to encounter the fragility and sanctity of life. We share the sorrow of those who are unable to say goodbye properly.

In short, despite the fundamentally anti-human nature of isolation, many of us have in fact felt closer to one another.

With the exception of a few incidents, we’ve come to practise social solidarity and exhibit a genuine spirit of togetherness. And we’ve shown an extraordinary deference to authority and a faith in our governments.

It’s striking, in fact, that despite all the talk about widespread erosion of faith in institutions over the past several years, the vast majority of people have followed the directions of governments and health authorities without much, or any, need for state coercion. The stories of over-eager bylaw officers understandably get a lot of attention, but there’s no question they’re the exception rather than the rule.

But governments shouldn’t take our trust or togetherness for granted. They’re not infinite resources, as recent events such as the widespread protests against police brutality have powerfully demonstrated. If political leaders aren’t careful, they may hasten the social malady that Mr. Brooks warned about.

The antidote to such an outcome is that our governments must reciprocate the trust that the public has granted to them. Political leaders must trust their populations enough to communicate honestly and plainly the policy objectives ahead of reopening our economies and societies, and the trade-offs and sacrifices required to meet them.

Story continues below advertisement

This type of reciprocal trust hasn’t always been evident to date. There have been various examples where political leaders seem to have obfuscated. We now know, for instance, that the federal government’s initial resistance to travel restrictions was shaped more by politics than evidence. It also seems clear that Ottawa’s initial guidance about wearing masks was driven more by bungled procurements than science. These cases risk eroding public trust and creating an atmosphere of suspicion.

So does political rhetoric that characterizes unquestioning adherence to social and economic restrictions as a test of morality or love of country. Governments can’t admonish people into doing their version of “the right thing” forever.

This approach to public policy risks pitting neighbours against neighbours and family against family, which is bad enough in and of itself. It’s also a tactical mistake.

Canadians have demonstrated that they’re prepared to sacrifice a lot if the evidence shows it will protect their neighbours and grandparents. But the onus is on political leaders to communicate the evidence and their underlying policy objectives in a clear and dispassionate way.

What’s the plan? What are the benefits and costs? Are we making progress? How will we know?

These are the objective questions that political leaders should be addressing rather than the subjective moralizing and false patriotism that has crept into much of their public communications. Telling people the truth is hard, and for politicians in particular it takes courage. But not doing so at a time when both fear and frustration are on the rise runs the risk of division, resentment and ultimately distrust.

Story continues below advertisement

Tell us what the objective is and what we need to do to get our lives back. Be honest about the trade-offs. It isn’t about choosing between saving lives and saving jobs. That’s rightly regarded as a false choice. Instead it’s about understanding our objectives and the plans to get there.

Trust us as much as we trust you. We can handle it.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies