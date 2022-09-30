In recent years, studies indicate that there is a lack of tailored support for men experiencing difficult life events such as divorce or job loss, or release from highly structured environments such as the military or a police force.Getty Images

Rob Whitley is an associate professor of psychiatry at McGill University. Erin O’Toole is the member of Parliament for Durham and former leader of the Official Opposition.

Every life that is lost to suicide is a preventable death. Sadly, in Canada, we lose 4,000 people to suicide every year, and 75 per cent of this group are men.

This means that one Canadian man dies by suicide every three hours. This heartbreaking frequency shows that any effective prevention strategy must have a special focus on at-risk men.

The numbers reveal that certain groups of men have a significantly higher rate of suicide. These groups include military veterans, first responders, and men in other predominantly male occupations such as construction, forestry and mining. These fields have a traditional “suck it up” culture that makes it hard for men to seek help. Specific demographic groups also have an increased incidence of suicide. This includes Indigenous men and people with mental illness or addictions. Certain life events cause men from all backgrounds to be at higher risk, including job loss or divorce.

An effective suicide-prevention strategy starts with awareness of these groups and an examination of the common risk factors. Unresolved trauma – whether recent or intergenerational – is a major one. Men who are isolated, facing stigma or under financial strain are also at increased risk. These issues should be on the radar of family, friends and co-workers. Unfortunately, some men may be negatively stereotyped and possibly even be viewed as a threat; we have seen this play out in news-media coverage of veterans and men with mental illness.

The stigma that some men face can lead to less public-health support for their condition and further isolation. In recent years, studies indicate that there is a lack of tailored support for men experiencing difficult life events such as divorce or job loss, or release from highly structured environments such as the military or a police force. We should provide resources to help eliminate mental-health risks during these transitional moments.

Attention should also be paid to creating targeted support programs for vulnerable men, including a better provision of trauma-informed care. Research shows that men often respond better to grounded, community-driven supports rather than more formal psychiatric treatments. Great examples of these programs include peer support groups (which have been shown to be very effective for veterans), physical exercise therapies, outdoor programs and other activity-based interventions. Land-based and culturally appropriate programming benefits Indigenous men.

We also have to overcome the well-intentioned but misguided belief that merely talking about suicide encourages suicidal behaviour. Several studies have disproven this antiquated belief, with recent research indicating that open discussion can actually reduce rates of suicide. This is particularly the case if the discussion contains messages of hope, recovery and information about access to support programs.

It is especially important in male-dominated workplaces, such as law enforcement, the military, transport, construction and manufacturing. While there has been a general reduction in the stigma surrounding mental health in recent years, many of these workplaces remain averse to discussing suicide and prevention. This has to change.

Finally, we have to be willing to empower groups that are already out there working effectively on the ground. With our health system under immense pressure and businesses in a state of turmoil after years of remote work, we cannot wait around for governments or the private sector to tackle this challenge. There are literally dozens of non-profit and fraternal organizations helping men today that could be aided by government grants, corporate support, civil-society participation and volunteerism. Veteran groups, First Nations, Rotarians, Lions, faith-based organizations and many other groups are already leading the way.

We need to embrace and better support these organizations in our efforts to prevent the loss of more men. We owe it to our sons, husbands, brothers and friends to take action.

Continued silence is not an option.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.