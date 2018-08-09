 Skip to main content

From the comments: ‘You do not judge the past based on current views:’ readers debate removal of historical statues

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices
Opinion

From the comments: ‘You do not judge the past based on current views:’ readers debate removal of historical statues

Josh Hargreaves

Today’s first comments were highlighted due to the respectful manner which our readers engaged in while debating this sensitive issue

From, Victoria to remove statue of Sir John A. Macdonald, by Andrea Woo

This is wrong. He is a founder of Canada and our 1st PM. No one suggested perfection. You do not judge the past based on current views. History is much more complex. We are not the Soviet Union where history is rewritten and distorted. Wrong Headed. - craig 1943

Story continues below advertisement

Drew BC responded:

The manner in which history is edited, slanted and taught is a political tool. - Drew BC

Toronto Blue Jays fans get stuck in the Rogers Centre as the entrance to the parking garage floods with torrential rain, in Toronto on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press

From, Flash floods reignite debate over Toronto’s sewer system, by Nadine Yousif

How quickly we forgot the July, 2013 storm. This one does not even come close, for one thing, it was highly localized. All is needed are improvements in the sewer capacity. Especially in the low lying areas. But, we knew that last time it happened. As for Mike Layton, he is as bright as his father. What are the homeowners suppose to do? Reduce their roof size? How is the downtown’s insufficient sewer capacity affected by the run off from a house in Etobicoke? They’re putting a condo beside a condo, on every available parcel of land. Much of it on the reclaimed area south of Front and they get surprised when the system gets overwhelmed. - jcpro

Which prompted this response from Qwls Mirror

Toronto might have to invest in emergency large (mining application size) sump pumps and a piping net for all underpasses and low-lying areas.

Additionally a new overflow net and large size catch basins might have to be added to deal with whatever nature throws on us in the coming years.

Story continues below advertisement

Of course this all comes with cost which nobody wants to pay, yet everybody wants to be safe and the lake should be clean even after storms... - Qwls Mirror

Klever Freire, left, and Gabriel Otrin pose for a photograph in the building where they were trapped in an elevator during a heavy rainstorm last night in Toronto, on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

And finally from, Just inches of air left for two men rescued from flooded elevator, by Molly Hayes

Sometimes we do not realize the conditions the police officers and fire fighters have to contend with - superb job done by Constable Barnett and Constable McSweeny !!! Congratulations to them and their families. - Andy666

From the Comments is a new feature designed to highlight interesting and thoughtful contributions from our readers. Some comments have been edited for clarity. Everyone can read the comments but only subscribers will be able to contribute. Thank you to everyone furthering debate across our site.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.