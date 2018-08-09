From the comments: ‘You do not judge the past based on current views:’ readers debate removal of historical statues

Today’s first comments were highlighted due to the respectful manner which our readers engaged in while debating this sensitive issue

From, Victoria to remove statue of Sir John A. Macdonald, by Andrea Woo

This is wrong. He is a founder of Canada and our 1st PM. No one suggested perfection. You do not judge the past based on current views. History is much more complex. We are not the Soviet Union where history is rewritten and distorted. Wrong Headed. - craig 1943

Drew BC responded:

The manner in which history is edited, slanted and taught is a political tool. - Drew BC

From, Flash floods reignite debate over Toronto’s sewer system, by Nadine Yousif

How quickly we forgot the July, 2013 storm. This one does not even come close, for one thing, it was highly localized. All is needed are improvements in the sewer capacity. Especially in the low lying areas. But, we knew that last time it happened. As for Mike Layton, he is as bright as his father. What are the homeowners suppose to do? Reduce their roof size? How is the downtown’s insufficient sewer capacity affected by the run off from a house in Etobicoke? They’re putting a condo beside a condo, on every available parcel of land. Much of it on the reclaimed area south of Front and they get surprised when the system gets overwhelmed. - jcpro

Which prompted this response from Qwls Mirror

Toronto might have to invest in emergency large (mining application size) sump pumps and a piping net for all underpasses and low-lying areas.

Additionally a new overflow net and large size catch basins might have to be added to deal with whatever nature throws on us in the coming years.

Of course this all comes with cost which nobody wants to pay, yet everybody wants to be safe and the lake should be clean even after storms... - Qwls Mirror

And finally from, Just inches of air left for two men rescued from flooded elevator, by Molly Hayes

Sometimes we do not realize the conditions the police officers and fire fighters have to contend with - superb job done by Constable Barnett and Constable McSweeny !!! Congratulations to them and their families. - Andy666

