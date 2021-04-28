 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Joe Biden has had the best start of any presidency in almost a century

Lawrence Martin
Lawrence MartinPublic affairs columnist
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the administration's COVID-19 response outside the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2021.

KEVIN LAMARQUE/Reuters

Joe Biden has, as he once put it, “an incredibly high regard for fate.”

It’s no wonder. In Jules Witcover’s 2010 biography of him, Joe Biden: A Life of Trial and Redemption, the story is told of what happened the night before the tragedy in 1972 that took the lives of his wife and infant daughter.

Things were going so wonderfully for the newly elected senator and Neilia. But she was fearful it couldn’t last. “What’s going to happen, Joey,” she said to him that night while they sat by the fireplace. “Things are too good.”

Story continues below advertisement

The next day, the car crash.

From then on, Mr. Biden, who seriously considered going into the priesthood instead of politics, put a lot of weight in forces beyond his control.

He lost one presidential bid in 1988 and another in 2008. On the second, he felt he’d run a good campaign. It just wasn’t his time. Not yet. Maybe the stars would align one day.

Have they ever. Fate has carried him to the point where he could become one of the most consequential of presidents. It wasn’t the 78-year-old Biden that changed. Circumstances did. A public-health calamity, an economic crisis, the reckless demagoguery of Donald Trump and, in the midst of it all, the Democratic Party handing Mr. Biden its nomination despite his decidedly lacklustre primaries’ campaign.

Lacklustre is the counter opposite of his work as president thus far. Many observers are crediting the Democrat with the most successful opening act of any president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s first 100 days in 1933.

The record – a blizzard of government activism – substantiates that view. On Wednesday, Mr. Biden introduced an US$1.8-trillion American families subsidies plan on education, child care and health insurance. This followed separate trillion-dollar-plus packages on economic relief and infrastructure.

Mr. Biden is refashioning the very role of government, harnessing it to priorities demanded by the pandemic, the climate crisis and inequality. His expansion of federal power is at the expense of the rich, who will pay for it with taxation they have avoided for too long.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Biden has been effective on vaccine distribution. He’s a force for racial justice, he’s vowing an end to the Afghan war this year, attacking climate change, restoring relationships with allies, returning respect to the office of the presidency.

The early work of other presidents cannot compare. They either didn’t have great challenges to address or they fell victim to their own early blunders.

Dwight Eisenhower arrived in the Oval Office during postwar good times. John F. Kennedy soured his first 100 days with the Bay of Pigs fiasco. Lyndon Johnson’s initial work was impressive but a continuance of the Kennedy agenda.

Gerald Ford was crippled by his pardon of Richard Nixon, rookie Jimmy Carter bushwhacked by Congress and Bill Clinton set back by a controversy over gay people in the military. Both Bush presidencies started off, like Ike’s, in good times.

Momentous events did mark presidencies like Harry Truman’s. His first 100 days or so included the conclusion of the Second World War, the birthing of the United Nations but, more contentiously, the dropping of atomic bombs on Japan and negotiating the construct of postwar Europe at Potsdam.

In 1969, Richard Nixon faced the convulsions of race riots and Vietnam. In his inaugural address he spoke wisely, saying, “The greatest honour that history can bestow is that of peacemaker.” He showed promise in his first 100 days but his secret plan to end the Vietnam war never materialized.

Story continues below advertisement

Ronald Reagan had a successful beginning in introducing a sweeping overhaul of the tax code while changing the tone of governance to sunny ways. But he didn’t act on a scale of Mr. Biden. Nor did Barack Obama in response to the global financial crisis. As for Mr. Trump, his first 100 days were marred by administrative chaos and failure on his big promise to replace Obamacare.

Mr. Biden has obviously been aided by Mr. Trump setting the bar so low. An area where he has stumbled is on immigration at his southern border, an intractable file he has slyly handed off to his Vice-President, Kamala Harris. He has razor thin majorities in Congress, making passage of his programs perilous.

While he attempts to forge an American renaissance, he exhibits a sense of calm and reassurance, qualities that his broad perspective brings and that his country needs.

A hundred days is only a small fraction of a presidency. But his hundred, coming at a moment in history that is fateful, holds out great hope.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies