 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Meghan Markle, agent of royal change

Konrad Yakabuski
Konrad Yakabuski
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London, on March 12, 2018.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

It is rare to speak of monarchy and modernity in the same sentence, other than to underscore their inherent contradiction. The former is steeped in tradition and does everything in its power to preserve it. It acquiesces only begrudgingly to contemporary norms, such as, say, equality. But the savviest monarchs usually come around, if not out of enlightenment, at least in the interest of self-preservation.

The longevity of the 1,000-year-old British monarchy stems precisely from its ability to adapt just ever so much when it needs to. There have been bumpy stretches, of course. But the British Crown rebounded from Charles I’s beheading in 1649 with the Glorious Revolution of 1688 and has repeatedly repelled threats to its survival ever since. Change has been a constant.

Once, a long time ago, change meant surrendering absolute power and answering to Parliament. Later, it meant accepting various forms of religious accommodation. In the 20th century, it meant bowing to public opinion and becoming “working royals” who maintain an endless schedule of ceremonial and charitable duties in order to earn their keep.

Story continues below advertisement

The House of Windsor is only nine years older than the woman who has now led it for the past 69 years. Queen Elizabeth II’s grandfather, George V, changed the family name from the German-sounding Saxe-Coburg during the First World War. Since then, the Windsors have modernized the institution of monarchy more than most of those who came before them.

Divorce is no longer an obstacle to inheriting the throne. Nor is lineage. The Duchess of Cambridge was a commoner before her marriage to Prince William. Kate Middleton was confirmed in the Church of England, though this was a personal choice and not a requirement to marry the future king. Succession laws were changed after Kate and William’s wedding to ensure female offspring had equal rights to boys.

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, seemed, at the time, to have finally lifted the royal taboo on mixed-race marriages. Indeed, the Queen was likely much less comfortable with Meghan’s U.S. citizenship – memories of Wallis Simpson, for whom Edward VIII gave up the crown, loom large in the family, after all – than with the colour of her skin.

Now, however, Meghan’s assertion, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, that an unidentified member of the Royal Household expressed “concerns and conversations about how dark [her son’s] skin might be” has forced Buckingham Palace to address allegations that the Duchess of Sussex had been a victim of racism from the moment she stepped into royal shoes.

Meghan also told Ms. Winfrey that she had contemplated suicide while pregnant but had been denied support by the palace. And she accused the latter of “perpetuating falsehoods” about her while covering for the lies of other royals. Buckingham Palace, she implied, applied a double standard toward her and made her feel like an unwelcome interloper.

A palace statement issued almost 48 hours after Meghan’s interview was broadcast in North America said the “whole family” was “saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.” If that sounded a bit disingenuous – did no one in the Royal Household think to ask them before they fled Britain last year? – what followed did not. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

Meghan’s harshest critics saw her interview as a desperate grab for attention by a B-list Hollywood celebrity who fears the clock is ticking on her 15 minutes. The decision to air the interview while a 99-year-old Prince Philip lies in hospital struck some as tasteless. But others saw a brave effort by Meghan to speak her truth, defend her son and husband, and effect positive change. I am somewhere in the middle, waiting for the other shoe to drop.

Story continues below advertisement

It is never a bad thing to remind privileged royals from whence their legitimacy derives. In that respect, Meghan’s very public takedown of her in-laws, no matter what you think of the timing or packaging, may end up doing the Windsors a favour by forcing them once again to embrace change. No institution in society can survive without adapting to the times, and the times call for the British monarchy to finally address its colonialist, racist past.

At 94, the Queen is an expert at damage control. She has safely guided the institution she heads through seven turbulent decades amid rapid social change and arguably far greater challenges than those posed by Meghan’s interview. I doubt she is going to mess it up now.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies