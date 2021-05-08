 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Moms, take a lesson from the trees: We thrive together

Elizabeth Renzetti
Elizabeth Renzetti
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Illustration by Hanna Barczyk

When my children were young, I witnessed the height of the Mommy Wars. Actually, because I was living in Britain, we called them the Mummy Wars, but the battle lines were the same. Were you a soldier in the rat race, working outside the home, or did you serve only your tiny, squalling, pink-faced generals? (And serve them only organic mush at that.)

In place of muskets and siege engines there were blogs and books, documentaries and panel discussions. Every decision a mother made could be weaponized, in a tale as old as time: Did your parenting involve plunking your toddler in front of Beauty and the Beast for the 100th time, or were you teaching her sums on an abacus? Attachment parenting or Ferberizing? Natural childbirth or “I’ll take one of every drug you have, please”?

This was one war that, oddly, did not seem to enlist men. They were conscientious objectors, wisely disappearing to the pub when called upon to have an opinion. Did the kid come back from the playground with all its limbs? Then everything was fine!

Story continues below advertisement

This rivalry was, of course, pointless and destructive, like all wars. But as with war, there was money to be made from pitting mother against mother. You could state your allegiance with the groceries or educational toys you bought, and then read about which side of the losing battle you were on when you picked up a glossy magazine.

Those useless fights happened during what should have been good times, a period of liberation and growth. How odd – and how heartening – to find a different, supportive relationship between mothers during the past year, which has in all other ways registered 100 on the crap scale. There is no doubt that the pandemic has been wrenching for mothers, and particularly those who were raising kids on their own or already vulnerable to society’s exploitative grinder. Nearly half of the Canadian mothers surveyed in a new poll by the Canadian Women’s Foundation say they’re approaching “their breaking point.” That’s not surprising at all.

But if the past year has turned mothers into some mythological beast – half dishwasher, half math coach, with Zoom screens for eyes – then it’s also taught us empathy for women in the same bind. If anything has helped me get through this period, it’s having other mothers to talk to about their exhaustion, their fears for their families, their hopes for the future. The gauze of Instagram has largely fallen away to reveal the scary reality behind, and that is oddly uplifting. It’s enough, sometimes, to be able send a text saying, “Am I losing my mind?” and get a response back, 10 seconds later, that says: “You and me both, sister.”

What if we could have had this supportive, non-judgy model all along? Think of the money we could have saved on designer strollers. This revelation came to me like a dazzling light as I was reading Suzanne Simard’s new book, Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, which reveals that the old ladies of the woods are onto something very important: Thriving depends on co-operation rather than competition.

Dr. Simard is a professor of forest ecology at the University of British Columbia, and a scholar of the interconnectedness of trees and their network of fungal assistants. (If you’ve read Richard Powers’ masterful novel The Overstory, you’ll recognize her in the character of Patricia Westerford, whose revelatory research into tree communications is first scorned, then celebrated.)

At the beginning of her career as a “forest detective,” Dr. Simard challenged the forestry industry’s notions about how trees compete for light and nutrients. Through various experiments, she discovered that clear-cutting techniques were detrimental in the long run since they removed other members of the forest community that actually aided in a tree’s growth, particularly the networks of mycorrhizal fungi that give and take nutrients from the trees they’re partnered with in a vast web. More than that, these organisms communicate with each other, sharing knowledge and resources. They are alive in ways that we’re only beginning to understand. Think of that the next time you call someone “dumb as a log.”

Dr. Simard’s research centres around what she calls “Mother Trees,” which are vast, ancient repositories of knowledge. They are the village that raises the children. They are not at war with each other, although they might be at war with us, who do not understand or value them.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our modern societies have made the assumption that trees don’t have the same capacities as humans. They don’t have nurturing instincts,” Dr. Simard writes. “They don’t cure one another, don’t administer care. But now we know that Mother Trees can truly nurture their offspring.” She adds, “They appear to relate to their offspring as do mothers passing their best recipes to their daughters. Conveying their life wisdom, their energy, to carry life forward.”

Okay, so the Mother Trees are kind of intimidating role models, I’ll admit. I have to pass on my nutrients and my wisdom? Oh, and also find some recipes? I guess you want them right now, too. It seems mothering never ends, even when you’re 200 feet tall and older than the country you live in.

I realized as I finished the book that the Mother Trees have another lesson for us: Somebody always wants to cut you down. But that’s not where the future lives. The future lives in standing together.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies