 Skip to main content

Opinion Ottawa has big plans to lift the fog around dementia. But are they set up to fail?

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices
Opinion

Ottawa has big plans to lift the fog around dementia. But are they set up to fail?

Paula Rochon and Jaimie Roebuck
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Paula Rochon is a geriatrician, the vice-president of research at Women’s College Hospital and the Retired Teachers of Ontario Chair in Geriatric Medicine. Jaimie Roebuck is a communications specialist at Women’s College Hospital.

Canada: We are on the heels of an epidemic. Roughly 25,000 new dementia cases are diagnosed every year and more than half a million Canadians are currently living with this neurological condition, reports the Alzheimer Society of Canada. By 2031, that number is expected to hit 937,000 – a staggering 66 per cent increase.

The majority of those who suffer, too, are women: they make up two-thirds of those diagnosed with this condition. Age is the greatest risk factor for dementia and on average, women live longer than men, making them more vulnerable. The number of women with dementia in long-term care homes substantially exceeds the number of men with dementia, and women also represent two-thirds of those providing unpaid care for individuals with this condition.

Story continues below advertisement

So Canada’s first national dementia strategy, laid out by Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor in June, is an important step forward. But it remains unclear whether there will be as much success implementing it. As a mounting public-health crisis in our country, we can no longer afford to forget about dementia.

The strategy gets a lot of things right. It integrates a sex and gender lens to identify high-risk individuals and populations and those who experience barriers to services and diagnoses. This makes sense: To develop tailored solutions for the women who are disproportionately affected, we need to make sure that they are well represented in studies and that we are reporting the information obtained from both sexes separately. Creating carbon-copy treatments for women and men is neither acceptable nor effective. Our population is diverse; shouldn’t our solutions be too? Canada’s national dementia strategy encourages this needed but often absent diversity by highlighting the specific needs of women and other groups that are too frequently overlooked, including cultural-minority communities and LGBTQ2 individuals. In this way, the strategy marks an important step forward in achieving equitable dementia care for all.

Canada’s dementia strategy should also be commended for its emphasis on prevention. It addresses the misconception that dementia is only a concern once we join the 65-plus cohort, noting that this condition can begin as early as 20 years before symptoms are observed. This strategy highlights the interventions and modifiable factors that are most effective in reducing risk, including regular physical activity, maintaining a balanced diet, staying socially connected and being educated. It promises to advance research around modifiable risk and protective factors, as well as expand public awareness of these factors and help create environments that promote healthy living. It also promises to build the evidence needed to implement effective intervention. Such knowledge is the catalyst to change.

If this all sounds ambitious, well, it is. That’s good. But that also makes its greatest flaw all the more visible: the relative lack of funding devoted to its implementation. The amount of financial investment must match the magnitude of the strategy’s objectives, so in this case, we have to ask: is $50-million over five years, the funding announced for the strategy in the most recent federal budget, enough to meet the scale of the challenge ahead?

If the promises outlined are fulfilled, our government has the potential to drive real change and combat one of the most important global health crises today. As a collective, we have to ensure that the strategy is strong not only on paper, but in practice.

Smart solutions are born from good ideas, but also from funding that can meaningfully support ongoing collaboration and research, both of which are required to treat and ultimately prevent this condition. Our government needs to amplify its investment in this strategy to shape the future health landscape of our nation.

We must join the 32 other countries who are currently at the forefront of the global fight against dementia. Canadians – particularly women – depend on it.

Story continues below advertisement

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter