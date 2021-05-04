 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Ottawa should let fully vaccinated travellers skip Canada’s hotel quarantine

Aaron Burnett
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Aaron Burnett is a German-Canadian writer and journalist based in Berlin.

After I managed to get an appointment for my second COVID-19 vaccine in Berlin, I quickly called my mom in Calgary. With her second dose scheduled for July, the two of us shared our excitement and relief. Finally, after a challenging year, we’d both be fully vaccinated by midsummer and can visit each other safely. So, when can one of us make the trip? Canada’s ill-conceived hotel quarantine policy means we’re still not sure.

That’s because under the current rules, we’d have to fork out hundreds, or thousands, of extra dollars – even after we’ve both done our bit by getting our shots – as I would be forced into a mandatory three-day hotel quarantine. It’s time we heard from the government about what restrictions it will lift for people who’ve had both doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Right after hotel quarantine was introduced, Health Minister Patty Hajdu told Question Period even vaccinated travellers would have to quarantine because the science wasn’t clear on whether the vaccinated were still infectious. She then said the Trudeau government “will be sharing the understandings and knowledge of vaccination as it becomes clear with Canada and the world.”

Fast forward three months. The American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just updated its guidelines for what activities fully vaccinated people can do again safely, including having dinner at a restaurant indoors. Where I live in Germany, the government says it expects to announce what freedoms the fully vaccinated will be able to enjoy again soon. It’s widely rumoured such travellers won’t have to quarantine. Ireland has dropped mandatory hotel quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers, but has kept it in place for the unvaccinated. Meanwhile, the European Union is working on a common vaccination certificate for its citizens and is also expected to allow fully vaccinated Americans to visit this summer. Two friends of mine in long-standing relationships with American boyfriends are already eagerly searching for flights.

In my home country of Canada, where my parents still live? Nothing.

In late March, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said it was too early to update guidelines for vaccinated Canadians. At around the same time, the American CDC noted that relaxing certain measures, including quarantine restrictions, might help encourage more people to get their jab. Given its current data on around 87 million fully vaccinated Americans, the CDC also reported that “breakthrough cases,” where a fully vaccinated person still gets COVID-19, are exceedingly rare.

In Israel and Britain, which have both vaccinated over half their populations with at least one dose, case numbers have plummeted. Britain announced dates for its phased reopening months ago. Scroll through Israeli social media and you’ll find pictures of people gaining entry into concerts after brandishing their vaccination certificates. Israeli Health Ministry data suggest vaccination not only greatly reduces the risk of infection – but transmission as well.

If other countries are already acting on scientific data demonstrating how vaccination can reduce transmission, why has Canada still not announced a plan – or even a timeline for when we might expect one? Doing so would give Canadians some hope that life will return to some semblance of normal. It could well encourage more people to book their vaccine appointments quickly. Instead, current Canadian policy – particularly hotel quarantine – risks keeping families like mine apart even when we’re likely not at risk to one another.

It also incentivizes Canadians to either find loopholes or essentially invent their own rules where guidelines don’t exist. Since hotel quarantine applies only to air travellers, the recent boom in Canadians using cross-border taxis to get around hotel quarantine illustrates this rather pointedly. Meanwhile, those who exercise their public responsibility by getting vaccinated are still left with little, except perhaps an expensive hotel bill.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s obvious by now that vaccinating our way to herd immunity is the key ingredient to ending the pandemic. It’s time the federal government did more to incentivize it, and gradually ease the toll COVID-19 has taken on our lives. The data is there. The experiences from other countries are there as reference. The vaccine shipments are coming in. It’s time to give some hope to Canadians willing to get their shots. Vaccinated Canadians will have performed an invaluable public responsibility. The federal government needs to present guidelines that begin restoring their freedoms.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies