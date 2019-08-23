 Skip to main content

Opinion The Michael Moore-backed film enviros are dreading

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The Michael Moore-backed film enviros are dreading

Gary Mason
Gary Mason National affairs columnist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Anyone hoping renewable energy will save the planet from climate-change catastrophe would appear to have grounds for optimism these days. Good news abounds.

In April, monthly electricity generation from renewable energy in the United States exceeded coal-fired generation for the first time ever. Meantime, in its recently released annual energy outlook, Bloomberg New Energy Finance predicts that renewables will make up 90 per cent of the electricity mix in Europe by 2040 – with wind and solar accounting for 80 per cent of it.

Since 2010, the cost of wind power around the globe has plummeted 49 per cent, while solar and battery prices have dropped 85 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Some major economies are moving at rapid speed in making the transition. Germany, for instance, plans to phase out coal and nuclear over the next decade. Bloomberg predicts renewables will be responsible for providing more than 82 per cent of the country’s power.

Even conservative U.S. states such as Indiana are getting into the act. There, the head of the Northern Indiana Public Service Co. said renewables have become so cheap that the utility can close its coal plants early and return US$4-billion to its customers over the next 30 years. Meantime, Los Angeles just announced the largest and cheapest solar-storage project in the world, one expected to shatter records in both capacity and price.

But is the renewable-energy sector all that it’s hyped up to be? According to documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, far from it.

Yes, the scourge of globalists and capitalists everywhere, the man behind important films such as Fahrenheit 9/11 (a critical examination of the war on terror) and Bowling for Columbine (gun culture in the United States) is backing a documentary about the renewable-energy industry. And early reports are it is not very flattering.

Planet of the Humans is directed by Mr. Moore’s long-time collaborator, Jeff Gibbs. It’s being billed as an examination of the “false promises” of the environmental movement. (It hasn’t been released other than at film festivals so far.) Among the many things that surprised Mr. Gibbs, according to interviews he’s given, is the extent to which alternative energy is entangled with coal and natural gas. How? Because everything from wind turbines to the charging stations that power Teslas are hitched to the U.S. energy grid. The film also discloses how the Koch brothers, Charles and David, much despised by environmentalists everywhere for their central role in crippling government action on climate change, are linked to the solar-panel industry through their glass-production business.

Open this photo in gallery

Apple's 50-megawatt solar farm, east of its data center in Mesa, Az.

Apple via Reuters

“It was kind of crushing to discover that the things I believed in weren’t real, first of all, and then to discover not only are the solar panels and wind turbines not going to save us … but [also] that there is a whole dark side of the corporate money. … It dawned on us that these technologies were just another profit centre,” Mr. Gibbs told the Associated Press.

There is an absence of comment from many of the world’s leading environmentalists, some of whom refused to appear on camera to answer questions. Mr. Gibbs wanted to ask Bill McKibben, head of the influential 350.org, about biomass, the process that produces heat and is considered a form of renewable energy. But as the film documents, it’s also a process that requires the cutting down of vast numbers of trees to produce wood chips that are converted into energy. Not a good look when you’re suddenly not available to answer tough questions on a file you’re said to care passionately about.

Story continues below advertisement

Not surprisingly, the upshot of Planet of the Humans is being lapped up by climate deniers and websites that welcome people of similar views. It will doubtlessly be used as a cudgel with which to bludgeon “holier-than-thou” climate activists for years to come. But I doubt it will do much to stop the progress that is being made on the renewable-energy front.

That ship has sailed. Nothing gets people’s attention more than money, and when it becomes cheaper to power things using renewable-energy sources rather than conventional ones, then everything changes. That change is under way as we speak.

That doesn’t mean that a film that peeks behind the curtain of this nascent industry isn’t valuable. There are almost certainly things going on that would shock us, that are hypocritical if not downright unseemly. And just because people think they’re working on the side of the angels doesn’t mean they don’t have to be accountable.

Like most of the films Michael Moore is associated with, Planet of the Humans will command our attention and perhaps get us to see things in ways we didn’t before. Even if that pains us a little.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter