 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The riot at the U.S. Capitol is likely to reveal the ugly truth about American justice

Gary Mason
Gary MasonNational affairs columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Rioters walk down a hallway after a confrontation inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/The Associated Press

Last December, a Louisiana man walked free from jail after spending 12 years of a life sentence for selling two undercover cops $30 worth of pot.

Fate Winslow, 53, who is Black, had been previously prosecuted for a few non-violent offences before he was sent off to prison, supposedly for good. Earlier last year, Derek Harris, who is also Black and a former member of the U.S. armed forces, was released from prison by a U.S. court after spending nine years of a life sentence for selling about $40 worth of marijuana.

Fair Bryant, 63 years old and Black, didn’t fare as well. Sentenced to life in 1997 for stealing a pair of hedge clippers, he had his bid to be released from jail denied last year by a 5-to-1 decision of the Louisiana State Supreme Court. The lone dissenting judge was a Black woman – her five colleagues are white males. Mr. Bryant was later set free by the parole board last year.

Story continues below advertisement

I reference these cases to demonstrate what American justice looks like – especially if you’re Black. Studies show that Black men who commit the same crime as their white counterparts receive prison sentences that are, on average, 20 per cent longer. The cases are also illustrative of the length of time you can spend in prison for relatively minor charges, often depending on the colour of your skin.

It is against this backdrop that we consider the pending charges and future sentences of those involved in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 – a group comprised almost exclusively of white men and women.

But first we will see what happens when the U.S. Senate gathers to consider impeachment charges against former U.S. President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the siege. If the Senate was a real court, Mr. Trump’s fate would likely not be in doubt. There is well-documented public evidence that underscores the role he played in compelling hundreds to storm the Capitol to protest an election outcome he repeatedly lied about, convincing his followers it was illegally stolen by the Democrats.

But all signs indicate Mr. Trump will not be held to account. Instead, most Republican senators plan on giving him a get-out-of-jail-free card – almost exclusively allocated to those who are white and wealthy. Sadly, most people expect this outcome, given the level of corruption and privilege that courses through the corridors of power in Washington.

The truer test will be what happens with the rank-and-file rioters themselves. What will be their destiny?

More than 180 people have been charged so far, accused of crimes including disorderly conduct, obstructing law enforcement, civil disobedience, carrying firearms and theft and destruction of public property. As yet, no one has been charged with murder or conspiring to commit murder, despite the fact a police officer died as a consequence of the attack. Many of those arrested have been freed on bail, including a white woman in her early 20s accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop and purportedly planning to sell its contents to the Russians.

Of course, you can see a Black or Muslim-American accused of such a crime being released on bail too – can’t you?

Story continues below advertisement

While the charges against most of the rioters are serious, they are not as weighty as something like seditious conspiracy. Charges for this crime would be applicable when two or more people “use force to prevent the execution of any law of the U.S.” I don’t think there is any doubt that’s what many were there to do – stop Congress from certifying the vote that would officially make Joe Biden president. And yet, legal experts expect few, if any, of the rioters to be charged with this crime.

It’s also unclear if any of these rioters will fall victim to an executive order signed by Mr. Trump in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, which states that anyone convicted of vandalism or destruction of historic monuments be given up to 10 years in prison. There may not be a greater example of a historical monument in the U.S. than the country’s temple of democracy.

If historical trends continue, however, it’s doubtful many of these people will be put away for long for their crimes – or as long as their fellow Americans of a different race might have been.

Let’s face it – the police response to the riot itself was a shocking display of the disgusting double standard that exists in the U.S. Judgment time for those involved is likely to be no less revealing.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies