The indictments against Huawei show the downside of following the United States' lead

Wesley Wark is a visiting research professor at the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Ottawa.

The U.S. government has revealed more of its hand in its looming legal battle against the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei. Two separate U.S. grand jury indictments against the company were unsealed on Monday, alleging criminal misconduct on the part of Huawei and its leadership.

Like it or not, this legal battle has become a high-stakes geopolitical battle for Canada, because of our arrest on a provisional warrant of executive Meng Wanzhou, who faces extradition to the United States. Canada-Chinese relations have suffered greatly, and two Canadians have been arbitrarily detained in China in an exercise of “hostage diplomacy.”

The US indictments are likely only to mire Canada even more deeply in the Huawei crisis.

One of the grand jury indictments, issued in Seattle, involves a case of alleged corporate espionage on behalf of a U.S. Huawei subsidiary against T-Mobile, a domestic rival. The alleged activities involved an effort on the part of Huawei to clandestinely acquire and reverse-engineer some technology from a robotic phone testing device with the happy name of “Tappy.”

Whatever the merits of this case, it is one focused on a single example of corporate espionage against a commercial competitor. It’s bad if it’s true – but is it worthy of state intervention and a global clash?

The second grand jury indictment is more telling. This one comes out of the Court of the Eastern District of New York, a heavy hitter, and directly implicates Ms. Meng, alleging that Huawei was engaged in deceitful financial practices and sanctions-busting through the operations of an subsidiary of Huawei in Iran called Skycom. This, at its heart, is a bank fraud case. The allegation is that Huawei executives, including Ms. Meng, misled U.S. banks about its activities and financial services in Iran, thereby putting them in peril of violating its own country’s laws around the Iranian sanctions regime. The scale of the offenCe is far from clear, however: Only Count 7, a conspiracy charge, provides details of the actual financial transactions by a Huawei subsidiary in Iran made through U.S. banks in potential violation of U.S. laws. The total comes to $313,961.67. That looks like small potatoes.

Illegal activity or poor normative behavior should not be condoned. But the New York and Seattle indictments make it starkly clear that the U.S. government has had Huawei in its sights for many years, and is now determined to wage an aggressive campaign against it. The U.S. anti-Huawei push has broad bipartisan support, and is in line with U.S. intelligence pronouncements on the threat posed by China, and as expected, the Chinese government has reacted to the indictments with outrage, calling them ”unfair and immoral.”

The Huawei campaign reflects the fact that the U.S. government clearly fears the Chinese drive to global dominance in key new areas of technology, including 5G telecommunications, artificial intelligence and robotics. The Trump administration wants to force a change to aggressive Chinese economic behavior, and in particular clamp down on its cyber espionage and intellectual-property theft. In addition to the criminal charges, the U.S. has asked its allies to follow its lead on China and on China’s national champion and corporate giant, Huawei, and start by banning the company’s participation in any rollout of 5G telecommunications networks.

The Canadian government’s policy response to the Huawei crisis has forked in two directions. One has been to institute a quiet internal review of Huawei and other 5G telecommunications providers to assess security risks. The timing of the release of the review findings will be highly sensitive, as someone will inevitably be offended – either China or the United States.

The other, more high-profile response – in particular to the arrest of Ms. Meng – has been to aim for the moral high ground, proclaiming a “rule of law” approach that’s free of political interference while mobilizing an international coalition to protest China’s arbitrary detentions of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, as well as the death sentence that a Chinese appeals court handed down to Robert Schellenberg.

So far, even with the support of global allies, this campaign has won no concessions and no favours from China. After all, the “rule of law” approach trumpeted by Canada amounts to following an American legal campaign. It is important to note that our extradition laws don’t amount to adjudicating the merits of the U.S. case; the standard is much softer. Huawei faces no legal charges in Canada.

Canada has been offered a taste of what following the United States' legal and policy lead on Huawei looks like. Let’s face it: Canada’s responses to the crisis are unlikely, on their own, to offer any escape from the trap we are currently in.

The only imminent solution to the Huawei crisis lies in the success of U.S.-China trade talks, about to begin in Washington on Wednesday. And Canadians will watch, anxiously and from the sidelines, bereft of good alternative options.