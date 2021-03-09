 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

We all want paid sick days, but who will foot the bill?

Peter Shawn Taylor
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Peter Shawn Taylor is senior features editor of C2C Journal.

A year’s worth of pandemic has provided plenty of spirited debate about lockdowns, vaccine rollouts, travel restrictions and budget deficits. There is, however, one policy response to the pandemic that everyone seems to agree on – paying workers to stay home when they’re sick.

But if paid sick days are really such a popular idea, why are we still talking about it? Because while lots of folks claim to support the concept, no one agrees on what it actually means.

Story continues below advertisement

Two weeks ago, a joint statement by Canada’s provincial federations of labour (with the exception of Quebec) declared “it’s time for paid sick leave for every worker in Canada.” This follows a slew of similar pronouncements over the past few months, including from Ontario’s big city mayors and various public health officials. Ahead of a federal/provincial labour ministers’ meeting last week, B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains said “employers and people with different political backgrounds realize there’s a need for paid sick days.”

And at first blush, that appears to be the case. In December, for example, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce (OCC) put out a statement on paid sick days headlined: “Ontario Chamber Supports Protecting Workers When They Need it Most.” This has been widely cited as proof the business community is fully on board with labour’s call for paid sick days. Not exactly.

The federations of labour say they want “universal permanent and adequate employer-paid sick leave for all workers.” On the other hand, OCC president Rocco Rossi has said he “supports the notion of a temporary paid sick day program that is paid for by government.” This is more than your garden-variety tomayto/tomahto dispute.

A permanent, employer-paid sick day policy constitutes a longstanding demand from labour and the political left, who see it as a way to legislate a boost in employee compensation and create a more worker-friendly, European-style workplace. (Poland mandates up to 33 employer-paid sick days per year.) The pandemic has thus become an opportunity to push through a rather significant labour market reform without much debate.

Meanwhile, the business community has been deliberately vague about what it supports for fear of appearing uncaring. But they certainly don’t want to foot the bill. That’s why employer groups are backing Ottawa’s existing Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB), which offers $500 a week for up to four weeks to anyone who has to miss work due to COVID-19 through September. To date more than 400,000 Canadians have accessed nearly $350-million in CRSB benefits, although it’s been criticized for being too stingy and overly complicated.

There are costs and benefits to every public policy. The benefits of paid sick days are obvious to all. Under CRSB, the costs of ensuring sick workers stay home when they’re sick are borne by all taxpayers. This makes intuitive sense given the public good aspects of dealing with a once-in a-century pandemic. And there’s always room to improve CRSB, as a recent move to increase the payout from two weeks to four demonstrates.

The alternative – provincial legislation forcing employers to offer workers a permanent new benefit – entails far greater private costs. According to research by University of Toronto labour economist Morley Gunderson, “Workers clearly respond to the incentives of sick leave in that the more generous the leave provisions … the longer the sick leave that is taken.” When Ontario teachers moved from a banked sick day policy to a use-it-or-lose it system in 2012, sick day claims rose 30 percent in five years

Story continues below advertisement

Whether such results suggest a previously unmet need for paid sick days or the opportunistic use of them as extra vacation time, a new employer-paid mandate will inevitably place a significant new burden on all business owners, and especially small business owners, at a very delicate time. If we assume every full-time worker took all paid sick days provided, a new 10-day per year employer-funded sick day requirement could add four to eight per cent to annual payroll costs, depending on how owners make up for the missing work. And without any improvement in productivity.

That’s no recipe for a robust post-pandemic recovery.

We can have a debate about the merits of employer-paid sick days once the recovery is underway and there’s time to fully assess the advantages and disadvantages. But a temporary crisis calls for a temporary solution.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies