 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Editorials

Register
AdChoices
Editorial

Canada has taken the right steps to tackle the pandemic, but it may soon have to do a lot more

Editorial
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The World Health Organization took the step on Wednesday of declaring the novel coronavirus outbreak to have acquired the characteristics of a pandemic. Then, having attached a scary label to a scary situation, it told the world not to panic.

While many will now focus on a single, ominous-sounding word, what they ought to be paying attention to are the important disclaimers the WHO attached to its announcement.

Those include the fact that calling the outbreak a pandemic doesn’t mean the disease caused by the virus, COVID-19, is suddenly more dangerous or bound to cause mass illness and death. It simply means that it has now spread worldwide and is not concentrated in one area, as an epidemic is.

“Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by this coronavirus,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the WHO. “It doesn’t change what WHO is doing, and it doesn’t change what countries should do.” In other words, today is not scarier than yesterday. But countries need to commit themselves to containing the virus. If anything, the WHO is trying to deliver shock therapy to complacent governments.

As long as governments in the more than 100 countries that have confirmed cases act responsibly and quickly to curb the virus’s spread, this will go down in history as a short-lived situation, no matter what you call it.

Canada’s federal government appears to be taking the right steps. Its latest moves, made just hours before the WHO’s announcement, are the right response to the situation in Canada, where as of Wednesday there were just over 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including the first known incident of community transmission, and only one death.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa is committing $1-billion to the fight. Some will go to covering the direct costs of the outbreak, such as $500-million to provincial and territorial governments, which are responsible for most of Canada’s health care system. Another $5-million will cover increased Employment Insurance sickness benefits for those who need to go into quarantine. There is also $50-million for purchasing protective equipment for health care workers.

Some money will also go to preventative measures, including $275-million for research, and millions more for regional public health services and communications with the public.

Is it enough? The support for people who need the EI sickness benefits, which includes waiving the usual one-week waiting period, may only be a start. Some part-time and recently hired workers do not qualify for EI, and it would be a mistake to deprive them of the financial inducement to self-isolate if they fall sick. Canada needs to ensure that every person who has to stay home can afford to do so.

For the most part, though, Ottawa is saying and doing the right things. That includes pledging to stimulate the economy if needed, but refraining from doing so until we have a better picture of the scale and nature of the economic fallout.

Provincial governments are stepping up, too. Ontario, one of the hardest hit provinces, announced Wednesday it would set aside $100-million as a COVID-19 contingency fund.

And the Public Health Agency of Canada, along with public health officials in various provinces, have provided thoughtful and measured responses to the latest cases, and kept people informed.

Story continues below advertisement

As the WHO’s Dr. Tedros said Wednesday, “If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace, and mobilize their people in the response, those with a handful of COVID-19 cases can prevent those cases becoming clusters, and those clusters becoming community transmission.”

That is the fight in Canada, and the rest of the world, right now. Modern science has developed powerful weapons; the fact that a test for identifying the coronavirus was developed so quickly means we are not working in the dark.

The next issue for Canadian governments to tackle concerns large gatherings. Should conferences and pro sports events be temporarily suspended? Should schools be closed for a few weeks, as a way of short-circuiting the pandemic?

On Wednesday, the body in charge of U.S. college sports, the NCAA, announced that the annual basketball tournament known as March Madness, which normally draws hundreds of thousands of fans, will be played in empty arenas.

Should similar steps be taken in Canada? Ottawa needs to weigh the evidence and the science, and offer an answer, ASAP.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies