Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a Nowruz celebration with members of the Persian community, in Aurora, Ont., on March 18, 2023.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Interference call

Re “Why I blew the whistle on Chinese interference in Canada’s elections” (March 18): All Canadians should give the individual who is leaking CSIS documents a huge round of applause. At incredible reputational, professional and legal risk, they are shining a light on China’s abhorrent activities in Canada.

In response, Justin Trudeau’s words of obfuscation raise Canadian cynicism. The result? China: 1. Canada: 0.

Marty Cutler Toronto

Re “David Johnston is an inspired choice to investigate Chinese election interference” (March 16): My problem is not with David Johnston, but the terms under which he will operate.

Mr. Johnston will have no subpoena power, meaning that he will only see what Justin Trudeau shows him. His report will go straight to the Prime Minister’s Office, meaning that we will only see what Mr. Trudeau shows us.

All of the integrity and sound judgment in the world cannot solve these problems.

Adam Waiser Markham, Ont.

Re “Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim irate over CSIS reports on China’s election interference” (March 17): The buzz around Chinese interference raises many questions.

Canada is an ethnic mosaic and a country of diasporas. Every ethnic community in Canada, whether Indian, Filipino, Armenian, Ukrainian, Haitian etc., understandably loves to see members of their community succeed in Canadian politics. And it is also quite normal for embassies to maintain links with diaspora communities and to cheer on, talk up and give visibility to politicians from within them.

As a former diplomat, I have attended many events where I witnessed local embassies giving podiums and implied endorsements to Canadian politicians with ethnic links to their countries. We had better be clear where the red lines are on this before we start expelling diplomats from any country.

Good luck to David Johnston.

Tom MacDonald Ottawa

49th parallel

Re “Tom d’Aquino’s lament: The dream of a North American community is dead” (March 16) I believe that columnist Lawrence Martin fails to do justice to the balanced nature of Thomas d’Aquino’s long-held position on the Canada-U.S. relationship.

As someone who has known Mr. d’Aquino for more than 40 years and worked with him, I can vouch for the fact that his advocacy of an effective free-trade agreement has always been to advance Canadian interests and protect Canada’s distinct culture. He has steadfastly opposed any notion of political integration with the United States and worries deeply about the “dysfunction and extremism” now gripping American society.

Mr. d’Aquino is a passionate Canadian who argues that our country is the finest in the world.

Michael Kelen Ottawa

Health innovation

Re “The key to better and cheaper cancer care may be in our genes” (March 16): I agree that a targeted genomics approach cannot only help some cancer patients avoid unnecessary chemotherapy (and its debilitating side effects) but also reduce the cost of care and the emotional impact on patients and families.

In Ontario, many breast-cancer patients benefit from having tumours genetically tested. For those undergoing chemotherapy, some hospitals ice a patient’s fingers and toes beforehand to minimize the risk of nephropathy.

It boggles my mind as to why not all hospitals provide this level of preventive care or, at minimum, a do-it-yourself guide for patients.

Sharon Smith Oakville, Ont.

I was diagnosed a year ago with primary lymphedema in my leg.

As a retired health care professional, I have asked deep and probing questions to find the most effective solutions. A year and $6,500 later, I have had excellent maintenance therapy.

However, I have not seen a lymphedema specialist yet due to waiting lists. As this disease progresses and affects my mobility, I must play the waiting game.

Innovation in health care delivery should no longer be optional. We have an archaic system where there are vested interests in maintaining the status quo. We should be able to quickly adopt more effective and less costly technologies.

Private health care is alive and well in Canada. Let’s stop the denial and hypocrisy, and allow innovation to help the public and private systems work better together.

Health care is a system of untapped demand. Something must change for improvements to begin.

Margaret McKaig Calgary

Somewhere out there

Re “Western University researchers call for new licensing system to allow physicians to practise in space” and “Canadian doctors should be able to work anywhere in the country” (March 13): I could not help noticing the (almost) humourous juxtaposition. Maybe, just maybe, we should get some of our pan-Canadian problems solved before we worry about licensing medical services for space cadets.

Surely these well-heeled patients should be allowed to enjoy private medical services while they are floating in the heavens. It would appear that they can afford it, and I am sure any physician accompanying them would be glad to oblige without worrying about provincial licensing restrictions.

There appears to be no problem with the Canada Health Act since our Constitution, as I understand it, does not (yet) extend that far.

Ian Szlazak Ottawa

Going down

Re “Growing share of Canadians are spending more than 25 per cent of income on mortgage payments” (Report on Business, March 11) and “A recession without an unemployment spike could still spell bad news for workers” (Online, March 17): Am I reading this correctly? The Bank of Canada is worried that a growing number of Canadians are spending a high portion of earnings on mortgage payments?

Gee, I wonder why? Didn’t the BoC raise the lending rate? If all borrowers underwent stress tests, this shouldn’t be a concern.

Or is the concern because the BoC says it can’t subdue inflation while unemployment is so low and wages have risen? The subtext tells me that the BoC wants to have fewer people working for less wages – and potentially defaulting on mortgages.

Yikes.

Claude Kent Toronto

Float on

Re “Making my peace with the teardown next door” (First Person, March 15): Here, we have a unique method of dealing with teardowns.

In our neighbourhood, which is close to the sea, we all joyfully gather at the waterfront to see a house drift off to sea. The house is placed on a platform, then on a barge pulled by a tugboat to a new location.

This method is both economical, non-destructive and benefits families who can’t afford to build their own homes.

Julie Beaudoin Pearce Victoria

..................................................................................................................................

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com