This week, longtime Globe cartoonist Brian Gable announced (or, rather, revealed) his retirement to readers across the country. Reaction was swift. Here’s what you had to say:

Re “Thank you” (Editorial Cartoon, Sept. 5): Sorry, but Brian Gable is not subject to term limits.

Seriously, I wish him all the best in retirement. Since discovering his work at the Regina Leader-Post, I have been a huge fan. Hope he will still provide the odd cameo in future. All the best.

Barry Hoffman Burlington, Ont.

Brian Gable is the most brilliant cartoonist ever. I mourn and celebrate his retirement.

How often I have sent samples of his work to a dear friend and environmental activist in South Australia. I will send him this one, too, so we can share our sadness in saying goodbye to a cherished part of The Globe and Mail.

Tony Bull Ottawa

For more years than perhaps many readers can remember, we have counted on looking to the top right of the editorial page each morning to smile, sometimes laugh out loud and, above all, learn.

Brian Gable, with unfailing accuracy and merciless aim, punctured the arrogance, hubris, occasional malice and frequent incompetence of our politicians and other leaders. His pictures have consistently been worth more than a thousand words and repeated proof that the pen is mightier than the sword.

We have been blessed to enjoy the fruits of his mind and labour. He deserves our best wishes for a long and happy retirement.

Michael Royce Toronto

Brian Gable’s inimitable corgis ought to be in the National Gallery.

Thanks to him for all the years he’s served up common sense, seasoned so richly with chuckles. He will be very much missed. Happy retirement!

Brenda Marshall Toronto

I have been enjoying Brian Gable’s cartoons for almost 60 years, going back to the time when we both contributed to The Sheaf, the student newspaper at the University of Saskatchewan. I have known for some time that his retirement must be imminent, and I have looked upon the prospect with sadness.

Cartoonists are so often seen as the lighter part of the newspaper. Certainly not so in his case. Absolutely brilliant, insightful work year after year after year.

So sorry it has come to an end for all of us, but wishing him all the best as he goes forward in life.

Richard Holden Winnipeg

I remember when I took an artistically creative student to meet with Brian Gable at the Regina Leader-Post. His genuine interest and passionate enthusiasm for encouraging this young man was evident. It was a moment in time reflecting the beauty inside him.

Thanks to Mr. Gable for his years of clever artistic journalism. I wish him life’s best in retirement.

Ingrid Moisuk Regina

Brian Gable has drawn a long career to a close.

Others who will also miss him can take heart that a trip to the University of Saskatchewan library is well worth it. There, one can find Mr. Gable’s work in back issues of the Regina Leader-Post and The Sheaf student newspaper.

An artistry of such high quality that his legacy as one of the cartooning greats was cemented before he even made the move east.

David Collier Hamilton

Few weeks went by over the years where I would not pronounce at least once (often from the bathroom) to my wife: “Today’s Gable is the best ever!”

This week I said to her: “Today’s Gable is the worst news ever.” If ever there were a more well-earned and deserved retirement, I cannot think of one. Thanks to Brian Gable for the thousands of laughs through his brilliant insight into politics and all aspects of life.

I will miss his work and wish him the very best.

Michael Bakker Toronto

The first thing I have turned to in The Globe and Mail for many decades is Brian Gable’s cartoon. His wry and insightful takes are an excellent way to start the day.

I will miss his wit and artistic talent. There is no one like him. Best wishes to Mr. Gable for a happy and healthy retirement.

Deborah Campbell Fredericton

If I was ever in a rush and didn’t have time to read the whole paper, I would just glance at Brian Gable’s editorial cartoon. It always carried the same punch for me as a 1,000-word opinion.

Tom Scanlan Toronto

It’s hard to conceive of Brian Gable’s retirement. Few people have made me laugh, cry, giggle, wince, cringe and, above all, think as much as him.

And no: Thank you.

Barry Auger Vancouver

Brian Gable’s cartoon was the first item I looked at each morning. I sometimes felt I had read all I needed to know of the world that day.

What brilliance to be able to present such cogent and pithy commentary on the weightiest matters by way of a sketch and a few choice words – and with a good laugh, too.

Thanks and goodbye to Mr. Gable. He will be missed.

Elyse Graff Toronto

Say it ain’t so! Brian Gable’s keen wit, sublime humour and clever artistry will be sorely missed. A billion thanks.

Alex Lifeson Toronto

And a few memories from The Globe newsroom:

Picking a favourite Brian Gable cartoon is akin to picking a favourite child: Almost impossible. However, a cartoon of about a year ago stands out for me.

A frustrated King Charles, in full robes-and-crown regalia, was standing outside Ye Royal Corgi Minder while four small corgis snub him. The very English trainer – in Wellingtons, field jacket and holding a trusty walking stick – says, “Give it time, your Majesty.”

In one small, amusing sketch, Mr. Gable summed up all of the new King’s problems trying to replace his enormously popular and loved mother, the Queen. Even the dogs were wary.

Phil King Production editor, Globe Sports

During the years of Canada’s constitutional crises in the 1990s, Brian Gable would often explore the idea that many Canadians were bored and confused by the details of the various negotiations and accords.

One of my favourite cartoons showed ordinary Canadians arriving in hell to discover their punishment involved more explanation of the Meech Lake Accord (or maybe it was Charlottetown!). I loved the juxtaposition of the aghast citizens and the devil.

Kate Taylor Visual art critic, Globe Arts

