Stay a while

Re “Justin Trudeau’s quandary: to go or not to go” (Aug. 4): Justin Trudeau should stay. I believe he is the only person in Canada who can win a federal election right now. We should collectively take advantage.

This is not meant as a Liberal paean, but a pragmatic recognition of the state of politics in our country. I do not think Mr. Trudeau wants to run again any more than his detractors.

If he were to run, it would likely not be for personal gain. It would be for the greater good, at least as seen from an unselfish small-L liberal perspective.

Later, succession on the left and right will nurture new leaders to satisfy all Canadians. I’m for giving a chance to let 100 flowers bloom now.

Richard Kohler Ottawa

Word for word

Re “The summer that climate heating metastasized” (Aug. 1): While “metastasized” conveys the seriousness of the issue, I believe a more informative term is “risk multiplier.”

Our societies have thrived in a goldilocks climate, a balance that is shifting because of our reliance on fossil fuels. As the planet heats up, we are experiencing increasing instability in the form of heat waves, droughts, floods and ocean acidification. These changes will stress every aspect of life as we know it.

Climate change is not the sole cause of global problems, but it acts as an aggravating factor, multiplying risks and exacerbating instability, conflict and even terrorism.

As we confront this critical juncture, we should acknowledge that the time for meaningful action is now. We should transition toward sustainable energy sources, prioritize environmental conservation and invest in resilient infrastructure.

By doing so, we can mitigate the worst impacts of climate change and protect our planet for future generations.

Gary Bota Sudbury, Ont.

Time out

Re “Politics behind Alberta decision on wind, solar power expansion, say critics” (Aug. 7): Alberta has halted approvals of solar and wind projects until March, purportedly for a review of the industry. And the province has done this after talking to “about 200 people,” none of whom seemed to be the actual companies and investors with current applications before the Alberta Utilities Commission.

I am astounded. It’s an important part of Alberta’s economic future and the province just blindsided the industry. What’s to review? It’s already a laborious, costly process to acquire permits.

Time is money, and investors will likely take a jaundiced view of Alberta when selecting jurisdictions in which to operate. I think the province has sabotaged its own competitiveness in a $1.7-trillion global industry.

This will likely cost the province jobs, revenue and growth, all unnecessarily. This decision should be immediately reversed.

If a “review” is desired, do it in parallel with industry without delaying well-thought-out proposals.

Mike Gilchrist Calgary

Talk about scoring on one’s own net.

Although the province leads the country in the growth of renewables, the Alberta Utilities Commission has basically moved the goal line and stopped renewables approvals. It now wants to consider “mandatory security bonds” so that these installations are “cleaned up” once they are decommissioned.

This is a bit rich coming from the regulatory body that dropped the ball on abandoned oil and gas wells, which have left Alberta taxpayers stuck with remediation costs that could run into hundreds of millions dollars.

Chris Gates Cobourg, Ont.

Long-time residents of Alberta should have no difficulty recognizing the politics behind Danielle Smith’s decision to pause large solar and wind energy projects.

It was obvious to me during the United Conservative Party’s recent election campaign that it was in many ways a resurgence of Alberta’s former Social Credit party, which disappeared from the provincial legislature in the 1980s. Whatever was left of Social Credit moved to the party of Peter Lougheed or, for the most disaffected, more angry, fringe, single-issue conservative parties.

There it lay, largely dormant, until COVID-19, and Alberta’s propensity to embrace a little old-time religion, kooky economic theories and occasional social mean-spiritedness came to the fore again with a vengeance. The UCP’s decision to throw a roadblock in the way of renewable energy projects may be only the first of many backward moves in the province.

Karlis Poruks Edmonton

If you build it

Re “Justin Trudeau needs to make housing a primary federal responsibility” (Editorial, Aug. 4): At last, a mention of co-op housing.

Justin Trudeau says the federal government does not have primary responsibility for housing. But it did historically have a successful role in creating co-op and non-profit homes. Why it disengaged from involvement in this type of housing is puzzling to me.

Many Canadians have benefited from this model as a permanent or temporary solution to housing needs. Truly affordable housing­ should be a cornerstone to stability and building a healthy future.

Hopefully someone sees the wisdom in the federal government stepping in and bringing back its support for co-op and non-profit homes, because city councils, provinces and municipalities are failing all of us. I find it inexcusable.

Elizabeth Wilcox Victoria

Re “Shut out” (Letters, Aug 7): A letter-writer thanks urban planners for their “good intentions” and making it difficult to afford a home in Canada.

I have worked as an urban-planning consultant in cities in developing countries. I can assure him that if he lived in one of those cities, he would yearn for Canadian urban planning’s “good intentions.”

Reiner Jaakson Oakville, Ont.

In English

Re “Quebec considers appeal after judge rules parts of Bill 40 violate anglophone minority education rights” (Aug. 4): Long before repatriation and a Charter with entrenched minority rights (safe from the notwithstanding clause), there was school-board governance, which even preceded Confederation. Unfortunately, Quebec’s francophone school boards didn’t have a constitutional right to hang their hats on, and they were wheat before Bill 40′s sickle.

School boards are a necessary counterweight to governments with a nationalist agenda. It’s a pity that educators couldn’t bridge the language divide and form a united front against this legislation.

Howard Greenfield Montreal

Cash preferred

Re “Paying by tap? New research suggests contactless payment leaves us out of touch with our spending” (Report on Business, Aug. 5): Although I am a regular user of online banking options, I also use cash whenever I can. Doing so makes me feel financially grounded.

My young grandchildren receive and use cash, giving them a better sense of the reality of money.

George Melnyk Calgary

