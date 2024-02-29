Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau smiles at journalists as he makes his way to caucus, on Feb. 28, in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Right away

Re “Fed up with economic issues, many young voters are moving to the right” (Feb. 28): The baffling part is that the Liberals are confused by this migration to the right. How daft can they be?

They have diminished any hopes of home ownership, a basic necessity, and instead of admitting they are wrong and changing their policies, they continue to give out more money to build a mere few homes, as if that would solve a monumental problem.

So pure aesthetics with no substance.

Joanne O’Hara Oakville, Ont.

Money’s worth

Re “Lawyers lured to the U.S. by bigger paycheques now at a crossroads as they mull return” (Feb. 27): This makes me think how unfair it is that my taxes have gone to educate such emigrants. Our society should have some measure of fair reimbursement from those who take our education benefits, then leave for personal gain. And this is not just lawyers.

Quebec may be right to discourage out-of-province students who have no intention to remain and contribute to Quebec society. Think of the young person next in line who did not make the admissions cut, who now learns that a successful applicant is now out of the country.

We taxpayers should not be taken for fools. A term of university acceptance should require a commitment to repay the taxpayers’ share of education costs should they leave Canada before contributing to our society for a reasonable period of time.

Rod Ferguson Midland, Ont.

Start early

Re “Labour-starved provinces seek new ways to draw high-school students to skilled trades” (Feb. 28): Interest in technological skills does not suddenly appear when high-school students begin thinking of careers. Interest in hands-on skills begins as a child.

Historically, public education nurtured development of skills through shop classes. Those shops in Grades 7 and 8 often were transformative for students who realized that they had talents independent of academic curriculum.

Sadly, these shops have all but disappeared. My previous essay (”Why have shop classes disappeared from middle school?” – Sept. 5, 2022) emphasized the value of hands-on education.

Rod McNair Toronto

Industry and governments may well be trying to drum up interest in the trades, but it would be of little use when they haven’t co-ordinated with colleges for timely access to certification courses. Training in the trades should provide practical, on-site learning alongside in-class coursework, but this is not always the case.

My daughter has been an apprentice plumber for more than a year and has yet to be notified of available classes. She knows of others who have been waiting up to four years, or moved to other cities because of the seeming backlog in the Greater Toronto Area.

This is a frustrating situation that should be addressed by all three parties (industry, government and colleges) so that it’s not a case of “hurry up and wait.” We need these qualified, certified tradespeople as soon as possible.

Kaia Toop Toronto

Turn off

Re “Federal government will spend $15-million more to fight auto theft” (Feb. 22): This sum is in addition to $28-million pledged earlier, all to recover stolen luxury vehicles. That’s a lot of money and it could do plenty of good elsewhere.

I suggest we’re working at the wrong end of the horse. Place much of this responsibility on manufacturers, rather than consumers and taxpayers. Use technology that shuts down a stolen phone to render a vehicle unmovable.

If a vehicle doesn’t work, it would not be worth all the effort to steal and ship all over the world.

E.M. James Toronto

Add-ons

Re “The demise of Lynx Air shows why low-cost carriers can’t succeed in Canada” (Feb. 27): It seems to me that the contributor is of the opinion that airlines are entitled to have their cake and eat it too.

On one hand, passengers pay for services provided by low-cost airlines such as Lynx Air. These could include fees for seat selection, checked baggage or food and drink.

On the other hand, he feels that services to the airlines should be provided by the public. These include air navigation and security fees, as well as airport improvement fees.

In other words, “user pay” should apply only to passengers, but not to airlines. Why should the public have to subsidize fares so a few people can have cheap flights to a holiday destination? They shouldn’t.

Tom Driedger Toronto

Darker days

Re “As local news outlets shutter, journalists try to take ownership into their own hands” (Feb. 20): What an impressive record for The Globe and Mail in keeping organizations in check, from uncovering disgraceful conduct by Hockey Canada, to waste and possible corruption in the ArriveCan debacle and private nursing contracts, among other efforts.

The Globe shines a light where transparency is needed, forcing change that might not happen as quickly, if at all, without its investigative journalism. It’s sad to witness so many other media outlets either closing or financially unable to do this indispensable work.

Canada is worse off because of a weakening fourth estate.

Jonathan Massey-Smith Former federal assistant deputy minister, Ottawa

Pay to play?

Re “Next act” (Letters, Feb. 24): A letter-writer blames Prairie Theatre Exchange for a drop in subscriptions because – horrors – it programmed premieres by “relatively unknown” Canadian playwrights. I feel like I have been punched in the stomach.

I am a “relatively unknown” Canadian playwright who has worked at my craft for many years. This summer, I have two premieres of plays that I have taken five years to write: carefully crafted, my blood on every page. She insinuates that these plays could be the demise of the theatres that produce them.

She references the success of Crow’s Theatre’s current season, which opened with the brilliant The Master Plan – a Canadian premiere. She seems to long for PTE to produce a large-cast American musical.

Is she going to fund this costly endeavour?

Beverley Cooper Toronto

Be prepared

Re “Rich and successful? It’s likely you’re just lucky” (Report on Business, Feb. 21): Scientist Louis Pasteur famously said that “chance favours the prepared mind.” But first one has to get lucky, and that’s by definition random.

Perhaps the truth is less pithy, but closer to the opposite: The prepared mind is more likely to survive ill chance.

Alan Ball New Westminster, B.C.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com