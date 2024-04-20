Spread the pain

Re “Middle-class Canadians could be hit by increases to capital gains tax. Here’s how to prepare” (Report on Business, April 18): The irony of the fact that some people believe only the truly wealthy have been hit by new capital-gains taxes.

It will affect every single cottage owner across the country and every doctor, lawyer and small and medium-sized family-owned business. The tax code has far greater implications than blaming the 1 per cent for not paying their fair share.

Keith (Angus) McDonald London, Ont.

Tough climate

Re “We are ignoring potentially valuable climate-change technologies” (Opinion, April 13): When rich nations are hesitant to contribute hundreds of billions of dollars to the least-developed nations for climate mitigation and adaptation, can we really expect those same nations to contribute huge sums to global-scale climate projects?

My fear is that such projects would serve as smokescreens for business-as-usual greenhouse-gas emissions. They will probably be more costly than simply cutting emissions with currently available technology.

The average carbon level is about 425 parts per million. Scientists have cautioned that exceeding 450 ppm may push us past a tipping point into irreversible and self-reinforcing atmospheric warming.

Emissions continue to rise about 3 ppm annually. This explains the importance of the 2030 target.

We should respond effectively to the climate emergency.

Derek Wilson Past appointed member, climate action committee, City of Port Moody, B.C.

Are politicians who advocate that we “should make big polluters pay” naive, ignorant or dishonest? The way I see it, companies affected would simply raise prices, and consumers would pay more without the benefit of rebates.

Ultimately, we all will have to pay to address global warming. The only questions are how and what is the fairest way to do so.

In times of war, political parties put aside partisanship for the good of all. Sadly, rather than do so in the fight against climate change, many choose to use it for political gain.

John Rankin Burlington, Ont.

Political decorum

Re “Conservative MPs display statesmanlike behaviour – not!” (Opinion, April 13): The runway to the next federal election is a long one. Hopefully it will not be one paved with this kind of despicable behaviour.

Wordsmithing of cuts, posturing and gesturing is on vivid parliamentary display as engaged in by Conservative MPs, with the worst behaviour coming from Pierre Poilievre, who would stick out like a sore thumb on the global stage.

It stings wildly in the national psyche to realize that Canadians will have slim voting choices when the election rolls around. Where be the Pearsons or Mulroneys of our age?

As of now, apologies and thanks are due to retiring NDP MP Charlie Angus. The search continues.

Marian Kingsmill Hamilton

In these times of social media-fuelled rudeness, even cruelty, I expect our elected officials to at least display a modicum of respect and, if we’re lucky, maybe even a smidgen of wisdom and statesmanship.

Not so with Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives. I find it a disgrace and one major reason (among others) I will never vote for them.

Diane Sewell Vancouver

Every Canadian should be aware of the low-quality people likely to be leading our country before too long.

There are many good citizens who identify as conservative: civil, subtle, interested in ideas, willing to concede a point or kind word if deserved, in the interest of a positive and productive communal spirit.

But with the team they have now to carry their beliefs and banner, they must be cringing. Looking forward to a strangely inevitable low-grade future, it’s hard to imagine any citizen being honestly proud of Pierre Poilievre.

John Brooke Montreal

Still looking

Re “The failure of Canada’s health care system is a disgrace – and a deadly one” (April 19): I have now been without a family doctor for 10 months.

While my one visit to an emergency room was positive and only a two-hour wait, I should not be wasting the time of these highly trained doctors and nurses for an infected big toe.

As I watch more private facilities being built (the latest a private nurse practitioner clinic established in Hamilton), I am wondering if all of us without a primary-care doctor should begin to withhold funds from government. This would help pay for the private care we will likely be forced to use.

I also wonder if medical personnel in private facilities should pay back costs to the public purse that contributed greatly to their education.

Eileen Ronald Greater Napanee, Ont.

What’s so funny?

Re “Is ‘cancel culture’ really killing comedy?” (Opinion, April 13): Raise concerns about woke excess and one will often be told that current-day cancel culture is no different from the censorship and idea suppression of previous generations.

Comedians have indeed always faced backlash. Good comedy, by design, touches the nerves of the society around it. In the past, efforts to suppress comedy only motivated comedians to push the envelope further.

What has changed is that it is comedians and comedy patrons now expressing offence and silencing the purveyors of offensive jokes. Self-censorship is neutering comedy.

That anyone involved with comedy cannot understand this change is actually quite funny to me.

Eric Stutz Toronto

My dear departed mother never finished high school. Although she was a beautiful, funny and elegant woman, she had strong feelings of inferiority when surrounded by articulate and educated people.

Twenty-five years ago, she was at a gathering of such people, a small, casual cocktail party. A man told a homophobic joke that went over quite well. When the laughter died down, my mother – a strict Catholic with three beloved gay sons – smiled and said quietly, “I don’t like that kind of joke.”

A few gulps, a muttered apology, then conversation continued. But afterward, several people took her aside to say they felt the same way, but didn’t have the nerve to do anything.

Perhaps if we could learn to disagree with respect and without anger, we’d not be in such a mess today.

Kate Lynch Toronto

-30-

Re “Tenacious journalist Joan Hollobon helped make medical stories front-page news” (Obituary, April 13): Not only was Joan Hollobon a trailblazer for female journalists, but also for medical reporting. To accomplish this, she had to suffer misogyny as well. That takes stamina and courage.

A fine farewell to an outstanding woman.

Marianne Freeman Vancouver

