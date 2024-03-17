Open this photo in gallery: The CBC News building in Toronto on Feb. 8.Laura Proctor/The Globe and Mail

Likely story

Re “Kremlin says Putin didn’t threaten to use nuclear weapons, U.S. took him out of context” (March 15): Vladimir Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapons in various scenarios.

The threat has been taken seriously enough to cause Joe Biden to withhold some forms of aid to Ukraine, such as M1 Abrams tanks and F-16 fighter jets. While he later relented and much later decided to send these items, the initial denial allowed Mr. Putin to make advances he would not have otherwise.

How realistic is the nuclear threat? There are four protocols under which Russia can legally launch a nuclear attack, related to first strike attacks on Russian soil or a conventional invasion that threatens its survival. These scenarios will likely never happen.

If Mr. Putin ordered the use of nuclear weapons, it would be an illegal order. If the Russian military would obey such an illegal order, better to find out now rather than after he potentially wins in Ukraine and invades bordering NATO countries.

Terrence Dunn Vancouver, Wash.

Domino effect

Re “On the carbon tax, Justin Trudeau’s job is indeed to be popular” (March 15, Report on Business): Another reason to reduce gasoline use and support a rise in the carbon tax: Every dollar rise in the international price of oil finances more guns for Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine.

Gordon Laxer Gravenhurst, Ont.

Yes, and …

Re “Brian Mulroney will always be remembered for his friendship with Ukraine” and “Mulroney’s key role in mobilizing aid for Ethiopia shouldn’t be forgotten” (Opinion, March 9): Yes to Brian Mulroney’s legacy regarding his international highlights: Ukraine, Ethiopia and, in particular, South Africa.

Yes, too, to accomplishments here at home: an acid-rain deal, NAFTA, the GST to boost Canada’s coffers and his attempts at national unity consensus with the Meech Lake and Charlottetown accords.

But yes, too, to envelopes of cash and disingenuous behaviour.

Mel Simoneau Gatineau, Que.

Hands off

Re “Don’t meddle with Canada’s pension-plan model” (Report on Business, March 11): Corporate leaders have clearly defined responsibilities, including providing returns on investment for stakeholders. They are not responsible for ensuring the well-being of all pensioners in Canada.

Why should their corporations automatically access Canadian pensioners’ investments? If they are capable managers, they can raise capital using existing models.

If they are incapable managers, they are the last people who should promise guardianship of pension investments.

Rick Cuff and Millie Saunders Burnaby, B.C.

Good job?

Re “TD Bank CEO took pay cut in 2023 amid U.S. regulatory probe” (Report on Business, March 13): “Toronto-Dominion Bank chief executive officer Bharat Masrani took a $1-million cut to his bonus pay in 2023 in response to a terminated takeover deal and the bank’s continuing troubles with U.S. regulators and law enforcement.”

A bonus should be just that: a reward for a job well done. But, hey, I love oxymorons.

Olivier Schittecatte Penticton, B.C.

Up and up

Re “Share the wealth” (Letters, Feb. 13): You recently published my letter about buying Loblaw shares, which had been up about 15 per cent in the past six months.

My shares are now up 28.43 per cent over the last six months. That is not inflation – I find it criminal.

Barry Schwartz Cambridge, Ont.

Watch out

Re “Second screen” (Letters, March 9) and “I was a broadcast journalist. Now, TV is the last place I go for news” (Opinion, March 2): We take exception to a letter-writer’s criticism of CBC News.

We listen and watch faithfully every day. David Cochrane and Heather Hiscox, for example, are highly competent. The panel discussions on Power and Politics are compelling.

(We also read The Globe and Mail every day. One must keep abreast of the news, cross-check information and debate situations).

Negative observations, “made by many for a considerable period,” are just the sort of generalized criticism that we find abhorrent. Others shouldn’t dismiss the reporting of Margaret Evans and Adrienne Arsenault so flippantly.

Of course, many people don’t follow the news. That seems an unfortunate judgment on their parts, which will likely have consequences.

As for contributor Wendy Mesley: We find it contradictory that she still follows the news and listens to podcasts. That seems like an unreliable replacement for the CBC.

Roger and Rozanne Stein Collingwood, Ont.

Electronic delivery

Re “All hands on deck as Toronto’s library system begins great reshelving after cyberattack” (Arts & Books, March 2): Now that the Toronto Public Library is back in business, we should look at how it provides eBooks to members.

Unlike physical books, whose availability is most subject to supply and demand, eBooks should be available immediately rather than, for example, my estimated wait time of a ridiculous 21 weeks for Robert Rotenberg’s new book What We Buried.

Tim Jeffery Toronto

Spring forward

Re “Canadians prepare to adjust clocks ahead an hour” (March 9): In the dead of winter, “daylight” lasts less than nine hours; at the summer solstice, it’s about 16 hours.

This is why the time change makes sense, and makes perfect sense to fall back every November. It places daylight in the most optimal part of the 24-hour day for most citizens. Sunset and sunrise times also increase (or decrease, depending on the time of year) by a minute or two every day.

Every location within a time zone has its own unique sunrise and sunset patterns. In Quebec City, both sunrise and sunset happen much earlier than in Thunder Bay. Meanwhile, Ottawa and Toronto are considered central within the Eastern time zone.

Everyone has their own opinion about what time of day is best for the sun to rise and set. But we can’t legislate Mother Nature. If we could, most of us adults would probably banish winter forever.

Mike Carroccetto Ottawa

