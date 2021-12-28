Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in Ottawa, on Dec. 15, 2021.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

Year-end reminder

Re Liberals And Conservatives (Editorial Cartoon, Dec. 23): Thanks for the wonderful depiction of the Conservative Party’s best shot of the year – its own foot. Sadly true.

Peter Hambly Hanover, Ont.

All for one

Re Politics Is The Answer To Bill 21 (Editorial, Dec. 21): There is a fundamental ethical question here, for many people recognize Bill 21 as an attack on human rights. Bob Rae, our ambassador to the United Nations, believes it is in violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The right, and even the obligation, to criticize laws that suppress human rights has never been limited to the people who live in an affected territory. In fact, they are often in need of outside support.

A prime example is the international community’s condemnation of China’s human-rights record. Apartheid in South Africa may still exist had it not been for international pressure. Granted, China’s and South Africa’s transgressions are on a different scale than those of Quebec, but the principle should be the same.

Unfortunately, in the real world of federal-provincial relations, politics will have to be the answer to Bill 21. But I find it a pathetic answer indeed.

Olga Eizner Favreau Montreal

Carbon consumption

Re All I Want For Christmas (Dec. 24): My hat goes off to contributor Michael Harris for articulating one simple point in the climate-change debate: Consumption causes carbon. It is our constant need to acquire things that is completely out of whack.

Does anyone over 40 ever remember seeing self-storage facilities in every town? Our behaviour feels destructive on so many levels. However, things are made worse by the fact we want to burn things in order to produce or deliver goods. Stop the burning.

We could have all these products with greatly reduced carbon emissions by changing our fuel sources to wind, solar and nuclear. We should get real and use what we have.

Robert Graham Kingston

Executive compensation

Re Shaw CEO Sees Pay Jump By Millions (Report on Business, Dec. 23): Between his bonus (for what?), a pension accounting quirk, stock options and salary, the CEO of Shaw Communications is being paid $11.94-million this year.

Pity that those who have been working flat out – nurses, care-home staff, checkout clerks, truck drivers – don’t get the same.

Carol Town Hamilton

EV math

Re How Long Can I Stay Warm In A Stranded EV? (Online, Dec. 21): I must confess, I don’t get it.

When one does the math, gasoline or hybrid vehicles outperform electric by most standards, unless one’s driving is strictly local. However, if local driving is all that is required, a combination of public transit, ride-sharing or just plain walking would make far more sense. Throw in other considerations such as the environmental effect of mining for rare elements and increased demand on power generation, and it gets even more obvious for me.

There is the reality that cars are also toys. A friend of mine chuckled when he related that he had received a $14,000 government rebate after he purchased a $140,000 Tesla. Incredible.

Don McLauchlin Toronto

Get it done?

Re It’s Time For Ottawa To Seriously Study Guaranteed Basic Income (Dec. 24): The argument for a basic living income has support on both sides of the political spectrum. No less a libertarian than Milton Friedman also supported the idea.

It is unfortunate that business, with very few exceptions, strives to keep wages and benefits for employees at the lowest possible level. Of course, unless a business has a strong moat around its finances, it cannot afford to price itself out of the market.

The responsibility should be with government to level the playing field, which, in the face of a strong business lobby, it seems unwilling to do. A basic living income is one way of doing so, but perhaps not the best.

Dennis Casaccio Annapolis Royal, N.S.

Fridges and food banks

Re Scenes From A Community Fridge (Dec. 23): As one working in a small way to reduce food insecurity, I was pleased to read about outdoor community refrigerators in Halifax and Hamilton that form part of a growing food-resiliency network. However, community fridges are neither better nor worse than food banks.

They both serve real and often urgent needs. Fridges offer accessibility at all hours and an interesting array of goods. Food banks generally provide assured supplies of staples, fresh produce and high-quality protein.

Ottawa-area emergency food centres never offer goods close to expiry, apply a means test nor refuse to serve a neighbour. Rather, we serve all who come to us for help, occasionally directing neighbours for their next visit to another centre closer to where they live, but only after they have received a five-day supply of groceries.

Martha Musgrove Member, management committee, Centretown Emergency Food Centre Ottawa

Homeward bound

Re The Art Of Healing Rescue Dogs (Dec. 22): I found this article inspirational, both as an animal advocate and someone who has been rescued by rescue dogs.

As much as I believe rescue dogs are not damaged, sadly the abuse they sustain at the hands of humans can leave many of them fearful. However, dogs are some of the most amazing animals on the planet. With patience and understanding, most abused dogs can overcome their mistreatment and transform into wonderful, loving companions.

The very least our society can do is save them from harm.

Tracy Jessiman Halifax

Human cruelty to animals is always shocking and diabolical to me. So it was heartening to read about humans who lovingly and patiently strive to restore the faith and trust of poor, damaged dogs such as Sookie.

The dedication, patience and loving devotion shown by Leila Kullar and Jo Farrar were heartwarming. Some people are just inspiring and heroic. They are the angels among us.

It takes true grit and perseverance to set tails wagging once more.

Sheryl Danilowitz Toronto

I had been avoiding stories about dogs since my own died in March, 2020, knowing that they would leave me in a bundle of tears. But reporter Erin Anderssen’s writing was delightful, and the story’s ending was positive.

Amy Parker Guelph, Ont.

